JoJo Siwa Is Dating Someone New After Split With Kylie Prew: ‘She’s Exclusive’

It’s been just over four months since YouTube star JoJo Siwa announced her breakup with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew. Now, she’s ready to confirm that she’s once again in a relationship.

On the latest episode of the podcast Rachel Uncensored, Siwa told host and her longtime friend Rachel Ballinger that she is no longer on the dating market. When first asked if she was single, she cheekily said that she was instead “double,” before ultimately revealing that she was in a relationship.

“She’s exclusive, ladies and gentlemen,” Siwa said with a laugh. “We’re not single — I say ‘we’ because it’s me and my multiple personalities within myself. I am not single, and I don’t want to mingle. No, I am a loyal lady.”

Siwa went on to say that following her breakup with Prew, she tried joining the dating scene before ultimately finding the person she is now with (whom she did not identify by name during her interview). “Listen, I went around the block, I tried a lot, and I learned a lot, and I am very, very happy where I am now,” she said. “It was a long walk.”

Back in November 2021, Siwa went on Paris Hilton’s podcast This Is Paris and confirmed that she and Prew had officially split up. “I’m really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely because even though relationships end, friendships don’t have to end,” she said at the time. “That’s something that I didn’t even know could happen, and I was very thankful that it can, because it’s all I wanted.”

Check out the full episode of Rachel Uncensored below: