JoJo Siwa Reveals How a Lesbian Stereotype Helped Make Her Live Show More Queer: Watch

Social media superstar JoJo Siwa recently wrapped her first U.S. tour since coming out in 2021. Now, she’s revealing how her new status as an openly LGBTQ celebrity helped re-contextualize one part of her live show.

On the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Siwa spoke to Clarkson about how there was one part of her set that was never very popular. “I started the show before I came out, and there was a part in it called SportyLand,” she explained, pointing out an act in her concert where she and her dancers appeared onstage in baseball-themed outfits. “SportyLand was everybody’s least favorite.”

Since coming out, though, Siwa says that the “SportyLand” section of her show quickly took on new meaning, especially for her fellow queer women in the audience. “Not to be stereotypical, but it’s a thing that lesbians play softball. It’s just a thing,” she said, laughing alongside guests Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey. “It [became] the gay land, and it was everyone’s favorite! But it was so nice to be free, everyone would bring Pride flags, it was so cool.”

Siwa had much more to say about the behind-the-scenes machinations of her tour back in September of last year, when the star claimed that Nickelodeon, who produced the tour alongside AEG, was not permitting her to perform original songs from her film The J Team during the live shows. “These are MY songs, MY voice, MY writing. Does this seem fair???” she wrote on Twitter at the time.

