JoJo Siwa Shares Her ‘Gay Awakening’ Story, Which All Started With Demi Lovato

One thing about JoJo Siwa is she’s an open book when it comes to sharing her journey to self discovery.

The 19-year-old star took to TikTok this week to share a video partaking in the trend where users tell a story to the tune of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl.” For her “gay awakening story time,” Siwa revealed that it all started when she was 12 years old, and Demi Lovato released their 2015 hit, “Cool for the Summer.”

“I really, really liked it and listened to it all the time,” she recalled. “I did not know what it meant back then but now that I’m much older and I understand, I know what it means.”

The former Nickelodeon star went on to remember seeing Jenna Dewan perform on Lip Sync Battle. “She did a really great Magic Mike number. I pretty much watched it every day. Little me, she didn’t know she was gay, until…”

Siwa then revealed that it took going on a date with a man to come to a realization about her sexuality. “A couple years later, a man was my first date and he wanted to have sex with me and I did not want to—never wanted to, grossed out by the thought of it,” she said. “Immediately knew men are not my thing. Women are my gig. Gotta go.”

In 2021, Siwa officially came out on social media. “I never wanted [my coming out] to be a big deal,” she said in an interview with People a few months later. “I’ve never gotten this much support from the world. I think this is the first time that I’ve felt so personally happy.”

“I still don’t know what I am. It’s, like, I want to figure it out … I don’t know — bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say ‘gay’ because it just kind of covers it, or ‘queer’ because I think the keyword is cool,” she said before adding that she’s considered labeling herself pansexual. “Technically, I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”