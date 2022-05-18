JoJo Siwa Is Ready for Some ‘Crazy Fun Adventures’ on New Facebook Watch Series ‘JoJo Goes’

Throughout her career, JoJo Siwa has made it a habit to let fans in on the goings-on of her life. Now, she’s taking that philosophy to the next level with her latest project.

On Wednesday (May 18), Siwa announced her upcoming hybrid-docuseries on Facebook Watch called JoJo Goes. Executive produced by B17 Entertainment, the new series will focus on Siwa as she teams up with various celebrity friends to try out new, off-stage activities that she has yet to experience. Production has already begun in Los Angeles for the new series, which will premiere on Facebook Watch this summer.

In a statement released with the new announcement, Siwa expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming series. “I’m so excited to partner with Facebook Watch for JoJo Goes,” she said. “I will be going on some crazy fun adventures and I can’t wait for my fans to see what new things I try out with some of my best friends! Make sure to check it out.”

Aliyah Silverstein, an executive producer on the show and B17 Entertainment’s svp of current programming, added in a statement that the company was equally as excited at the prospect of working with Siwa. “JoJo Siwa’s boundless positivity and message of self-love have made her an inspiration to millions who have watched her grow up on stage, TV, and online,” she said. “This series takes fans along for the ride as soon-to-be 19-year-old JoJo explores all the off-stage passions and quirky paths that haven’t fit into her daily life as a super celebrity. It’s an entirely new side of JoJo that we are excited to share.”

The news of Siwa’s new series comes a few weeks after the star made headlines for where she wasn’t. Back in April, when fans realized that Siwa was not in attendance at the Kids’ Choice Awards despite being nominated, Siwa revealed that Nickelodeon had not invited her to attend, sparking accusations of homophobia from her fan base aimed at the network.