JoJo Siwa Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary of Her Coming Out: ‘I’m So Proud of 17-Year-Old JoJo’

Time flies when you’re having fun — and for the last two years, JoJo Siwa has been having the time of her life.

On Sunday, Siwa posted on Instagram to celebrate the two-year anniversary of her public coming out announcement back in 2021. Sharing the same photo she shared two years ago, Siwa wrote a short-but-sweet caption to commemorate the moment.

“2 years ago today,” she said next to a series of rainbow-colored heart emojis. “now looking back on everything…. I’m SO proud of 17 year old JoJo.”

Siwa officially came out on Jan. 22, 2021, when she posted a photo of herself with the caption, “My cousin got me a new shirt.” The picture shows Siwa smiling and looking down at the tee, which said in blue block letters, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

In the time since then, Siwa has used her platform to try and elevate LGBTQ voices and stand up for her community. Most recently, the former Nickelodeon star called out Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure for saying that she would not feature same-sex couples in movies she produces at the Great American Family Network.

Speaking to People, Siwa explained why she called Bure out for her “rude and hurtful” comments. “You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do,” she said. “But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that’s sh–ty.”

