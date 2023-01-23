×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

JoJo Siwa Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary of Her Coming Out: ‘I’m So Proud of 17-Year-Old JoJo’

The teen star officially came out of the closet two years ago today.

JoJo Siwa
JoJo Siwa attends the 2022 Children's & Family Creative Arts Emmys at Wilshire Ebell Theatre on December 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Alberto E. Rodriguez/GI

Time flies when you’re having fun — and for the last two years, JoJo Siwa has been having the time of her life.

On Sunday, Siwa posted on Instagram to celebrate the two-year anniversary of her public coming out announcement back in 2021. Sharing the same photo she shared two years ago, Siwa wrote a short-but-sweet caption to commemorate the moment.

“2 years ago today,” she said next to a series of rainbow-colored heart emojis. “now looking back on everything…. I’m SO proud of 17 year old JoJo.”

Related

JoJo Siwa

JoJo Siwa Shades Avery Cyrus for Using Her After Breakup: ‘There Was Nothing to Gain Anymore’

Siwa officially came out on Jan. 22, 2021, when she posted a photo of herself with the caption, “My cousin got me a new shirt.” The picture shows Siwa smiling and looking down at the tee, which said in blue block letters, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

In the time since then, Siwa has used her platform to try and elevate LGBTQ voices and stand up for her community. Most recently, the former Nickelodeon star called out Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure for saying that she would not feature same-sex couples in movies she produces at the Great American Family Network.

Speaking to People, Siwa explained why she called Bure out for her “rude and hurtful” comments. “You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do,” she said. “But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that’s sh–ty.”

Check out Siwa’s anniversary post on Instagram below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad