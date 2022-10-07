Here’s How Jenna Dewan Reacted to Being Part of JoJo Siwa’s ‘Gay Awakening’ Story

Actress Jenna Dewan is honored to be a part of pop star JoJo Siwa’s coming out story. In a TikTok duet posted Thursday (Oct. 6), the Step Up actress offers her reaction as the former Dance Moms star shares her coming out story to the tune of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” for the One Thing About Me challenge.

As Siwa begins to rap how she realized she was gay, the actress nods along to the beat, a smile on her face. When the 19-year-old gets to the part about repeatedly watching Dewan’s Magic Mike number on Lip Sync Battle, the actress’ face lit up with a huge smile, and she laughs with joy.

As the “Bop!” singer raps, “Little me, she didn’t know she was gay … until,” Dewan’s jaw drops and she puts one hand to her chest, touched by the revelation.

“Jojo, I have never been more honored…!!!” she captioned the duet clip.

In Siwa’s original video, the teen also shared how Demi Lovato played a part in her “gay awakening time.”

“I really, really liked it and listened to it all the time,” she rapped over the funky beat about Lovato’s hit “Cool for the Summer.” “I did not know what it meant back then but now that I’m much older and I understand, I know what it means.”

Siwa went on to recall a time a man took her on a date and wanted to have sex. She said she was grossed out by the thought and realized “men are not my thing. Women are my gig.”

Siwa officially came out on social media last year. She said in an interview with People months after that she didn’t want her coming out story to be a “big deal.” “I’ve never gotten this much support from the world,” she shared. “I think this is the first time that I’ve felt so personally happy.”

Watch Dewan’s TikTok video reacting to Siwa below.