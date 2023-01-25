Janelle Monáe Teases Return to Music With Breezy New Single ‘Float’

Janelle Monáe offered fans a sneak peek at her new single “Float” via social media on Wednesday (Jan. 25).

“No I’m not the same/ I think I done changed/ See, somethin’ not the same/ I used to walk into the room head down/ I don’t walk, now I float/ Float all of my/ Float all of this/ Float,” they sing in the 30-second clip posted to her Twitter account.

Monáe previously teased the themes of “Float” on her 35th birthday in December with a separate tweet from the recording studio that read, “Best way to describe how I’m feeling on this birthday. It’s float season for me baby. Floating in gratitude…feeling much lighter. F—ed around and got more FREE. I’m not the same n—a. I just … Float…Love you.”

Though Monáe didn’t share an official release date for the track along with the snippet, “Float” will mark the R&B star’s first new song since starring in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery alongside Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline and more. Earlier this week, the Netflix murder mystery sequel earned an Academy Award nomination for best adapted screenplay.

While the Screen Actors Guild Award winner’s most recent studio set remains 2018’s Dirty Computer, they released two singles in 2021: “Stronger” (from Netflix’s We the People) and protest anthem “Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout).” Next, the nonbinary star will appear on Friday’s (Jan. 27) episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she’ll guest judge the season 15 queens on the runway in a fashion design challenge.

Hear a preview of Monáe’s “Float” below.