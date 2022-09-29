Janelle Monáe to Receive Trailblazer Award at 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards Gala

Janelle Monáe will receive the trailblazer award at the 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards at Paramount Studios on Saturday, Oct. 22. The event is part of Outfest’s 40th anniversary celebration. The award will recognize Monáe’s role as an artist who has consistently shown their support for the LGBTQ+ community through music and acting.

Monáe has amassed eight Grammy nominations, including record of the year as a featured artist on fun.’s “We Are Young” (2012), album of the year as a featured artist on fun.’s some nights (2012) and album of the year for her own Dirty Computer (2018).

She has also received two Screen Actors Guild nominations for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, as part of the casts of Hidden Figures (the 2017 winner) and Moonlight (a 2017 nominee).

Her most recent project, Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, alongside Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, and Leslie Odom Jr, is set for release in December.

“The Outfest Legacy Awards…spotlight the artists, leadership and organizations that have significantly contributed to queer representation and advocacy across media, arts and entertainment,” Outfest’s executive director Damien S. Navarro said in a statement. “We invite the world to join us in lifting up our awardees who have collectively inspired a new generation of creators, storytellers, and audiences – carving a path for tomorrow’s artists.”

Also being honored at the gala will be Glamazon, Amazon’s diversity and inclusion network for LGBTQIA+ employees and their allies, which will receive the Guardian Award; and Kerri Stoughton-Jackson, Outfest’s deputy director, who will receive the Jonathan Howard Legacy Award.

The 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards are presented by IMDb. For more information, contact outfest@outfest.org.

Founded by UCLA students in 1982, Outfest is the world’s leading organization that promotes equality by creating, sharing and protecting LGBTQIA+ stories on the screen.