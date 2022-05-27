×
Isaiah Rashad Comes Out as ‘Sexually Fluid’ After Leaked Sex Tape

"Sometimes, it's just being attracted to somebody," the rapper told Joe Budden about his sexual identity.

Isaiah Rashad
Isaiah Rashad attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on Oct. 1, 2021 in Atlanta. Marcus Ingram/GI

After a sex tape leaked allegedly showing rapper Isaiah Rashad having sex with other men, the rapper sat down with Joe Budden to open up about his sexual identity.

In the new interview — which was posted to Budden’s Patreon page on May 26 — Rashad tells the host that he openly identifies as “sexually fluid” and that he’s still figuring out exactly what that means. “I’d say I’m sexually fluid,” Rashad said. “I’m still learning about it myself. I’m putting my head in the books to find out the basics of it, but basically, I’m not in full control of when I walk into a room, of who I’m attracted to.”

After Budden asked “what does that mean” in regards to the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper’s sexuality, Rashad explained further that he’s often “more attracted to a personality” or a person’s “intellect” than their gender. “And sometimes, it’s just being attracted to somebody,” he added.

When Budden expressed further confusion at the concept of being sexually fluid while also remaining monogamous, Rashad made it clear that he is currently monogamous, and explained that being sexually fluid “doesn’t mean I’m going out and doing whatever.”

The rapper also spoke about the fallout he’s experienced since the tape was leaked and how it affected his mental health. “The first couple days was kind of weird for me. I wrecked my f—in’ car ’cause I was super in my head,” he said. “I felt responsible for my family and stuff, because my grandma was going through this cancer stuff already, and my granddaddy just had a stroke and died.”

After the interview was posted, fans on Twitter were quickly critical of Budden being the chosen interviewer on this particular topic, calling out the host’s lack of understanding about topics of sexuality and his constant questioning throughout the interview of what being sexually fluid meant. “Joe Budden is the last person that should be interviewing him.” one commenter on Twitter wrote.

The full interview is currently on Joe Budden’s Patreon page. Find a few clips from the interview, as well as some reactions to the news, below:

