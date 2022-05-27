Isaiah Rashad Comes Out as ‘Sexually Fluid’ After Leaked Sex Tape

After a sex tape leaked allegedly showing rapper Isaiah Rashad having sex with other men, the rapper sat down with Joe Budden to open up about his sexual identity.

In the new interview — which was posted to Budden’s Patreon page on May 26 — Rashad tells the host that he openly identifies as “sexually fluid” and that he’s still figuring out exactly what that means. “I’d say I’m sexually fluid,” Rashad said. “I’m still learning about it myself. I’m putting my head in the books to find out the basics of it, but basically, I’m not in full control of when I walk into a room, of who I’m attracted to.”

After Budden asked “what does that mean” in regards to the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper’s sexuality, Rashad explained further that he’s often “more attracted to a personality” or a person’s “intellect” than their gender. “And sometimes, it’s just being attracted to somebody,” he added.

When Budden expressed further confusion at the concept of being sexually fluid while also remaining monogamous, Rashad made it clear that he is currently monogamous, and explained that being sexually fluid “doesn’t mean I’m going out and doing whatever.”

The rapper also spoke about the fallout he’s experienced since the tape was leaked and how it affected his mental health. “The first couple days was kind of weird for me. I wrecked my f—in’ car ’cause I was super in my head,” he said. “I felt responsible for my family and stuff, because my grandma was going through this cancer stuff already, and my granddaddy just had a stroke and died.”

After the interview was posted, fans on Twitter were quickly critical of Budden being the chosen interviewer on this particular topic, calling out the host’s lack of understanding about topics of sexuality and his constant questioning throughout the interview of what being sexually fluid meant. “Joe Budden is the last person that should be interviewing him.” one commenter on Twitter wrote.

The full interview is currently on Joe Budden’s Patreon page. Find a few clips from the interview, as well as some reactions to the news, below:

Isaiah Rashad says that he identifies as being sexually fluid In his first interview since the sextape tape leak, he opens up about everything pic.twitter.com/YyOrq4Bt3Y — SOUND (@itsavibe) May 26, 2022

Isaiah Rashad says he crashed his own car after finding out his sextape leaked His grandfather died from a stroke 2 days after as well pic.twitter.com/WhOAazarZu — SOUND (@itsavibe) May 26, 2022

Isaiah Rashad did not need to do that interview, and if he was going to, Joe Budden was not educated enough on the subject matter to do it. — Daric C., M.A. (He/Him/Él) (@DaricCott) May 27, 2022

Joe budden is the last person that should be interviewing him. You can tell just how uninformed he is about the topic at hand. Asking if he did all this sober and thinking that sexual fluidity = nonmonag is so brainless. All w/ a smug look, u can tell this is all a joke to him https://t.co/x0IMbcsTBy — imma eat it, AHHHHH (@avynr) May 27, 2022

“I’m sexually fluid” Joe Budden: “so you’re not monogamous?” one literally has nothing to do with the other??? https://t.co/SH4FqeJkOZ — Fiya baby (@Fiyasohollywood) May 27, 2022

That Isaiah Rashad interview is infuriating and another missed opportunity. Please stop going to Joe Budden, Charlemagne Tha God and the rest of these hip hop bloggers and "personalities" who lack the range, depth, maturity, and expertise to tackle these types of topics. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) May 27, 2022