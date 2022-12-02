Holland Shoots His Shot in First Meeting With Lil Nas X: ‘Please Kiss Me’

Some people like to create lists of “freebies” with their significant others, determining which celebrities they’d be permitted to take a pass at from their partner. Now, we know who would make K-pop star Holland‘s list.

In a short video clip posted to his Twitter in which he tagged Lil Nas X, Holland revealed that he recently met the two-time Grammy winner for the first time. After asking the interviewer to “just cut” the next part, the star went on to say that he had an idea for how he wanted that meeting to go. “I really wanted to have sex with him,” he said, giggling. “I said ‘hello,’ but he was so busy.”

According to the K-pop crooner, the “Old Town Road” singer did at least say “hi” and offer a quick compliment to Holland, who says he attempted to keep the conversation going. “Lil Nas X told me I have a good hairstyle,” he said. “I told him, ‘Give me a kiss’ or something like that. ‘Please kiss me!’ But, no …”

Billboard has reached out to Lil Nas X for comment.

The openly gay K-pop star made headlines earlier this year after he opened up online about being attacked in Seoul’s Itaewon area in what he described as a “hate crime” after being called a “dirty gay” by his assailant. In an interview with Billboard, the singer said he shared his story because “I want people to recognize the pain as well as the courage that’s allowing me to share my story. I want those who are feeling lonely to be comforted, but I also want people who take things for granted and live without the fear of being attacked to be shocked because these crimes do exist.”

Check out Holland’s recap of his exchange with Lil Nas X below: