Watch Hilary Duff Re-Create Her Iconic ‘That’s So Gay’ Anti-Bullying PSA: ‘A Culture-Defining MOMENT’

The Lizzie McGuire alum got a hilarious assist from Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying & his fiancé.

Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff attends the “How I Met Your Father" fan experience in Los Angeles celebrating the show’s first season finale with cast on March 10, 2022 in Los Angeles. Emma McIntyre/GI

Think homophobia’s cool? That’s so yesterday. On Thursday, Hilary Duff took to social media to re-create her iconic anti-bullying PSA that taught an entire generation of millennials to stop saying: “That’s so gay.”

Luckily, the “That’s What Dreams Are Made Of” singer had some help from Pentatonix star Scott Hoying and his fiancé Mark Manio, who gamely played the roles of the girls Duff sassily educated in the 2008 clip.

“Do you like this top?” Hoying lip-synced, to which Manio thoughtlessly replied, “So gay.” Overhearing the pair, Duff interrupted to kindly end homophobia in its tracks.

“You know, you really shouldn’t say that,” the Lizzie McGuire alum chided. “Say that something’s gay when you mean it’s bad. It’s insulting.”

She then sweetly read Hoying’s character for complete filth by asking, “What if every time something was bad, what if everybody said, ‘Ugh, that’s so girl wearing a skirt as a top’? Those are cute jeans though…” before walking offscreen.

The viral post ended with Duff’s final voice-over, reminding viewers, “When you say, ‘That’s so gay,’ do you realize what you say?” Hoying captioned the post, “a culture-defining MOMENT!” along with a rainbow emoji — and, frankly, he’s not wrong.

Duff has been reveling in the nostalgia of her Disney Channel days lately — late last month she also gleefully reposted DNCE’s acoustic cover of her 2004 smash “Come Clean,” which was memorably used as the theme song for MTV’s pioneering reality show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.

Earlier this week, the How I Met Your Father star also launched her very first capsule collection with Carter’s and celebrated pal Mandy Moore’s baby shower.

Watch Duff and Hoying re-create the former’s 2008 stand as an LGBTQ ally — and watch the original too — below.

