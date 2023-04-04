Hayley Kiyoko Enlists an All-Queer Cast for Her ‘Girls Like Girls’ Audiobook

After taking her hit 2015 song and turning it into a novel, Hayley Kiyoko is ready to bring Girls Like Girls to new life with a little help from some of her LGBTQ friends.

On Tuesday (April 4), Kiyoko announced the official audiobook for her upcoming novel, Girls Like Girls. Along with Kiyoko portraying the main character Coley, the new audiobook will boast an all-queer cast, including voice actor Natalie Naudus as Sonya, 13 Reasons Why‘s Brandon Flynn as Trenton, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin‘s Malia Pyles as SJ, and MUNA frontperson Katie Gavin as Brooke.

“I am so honored and excited to have Natalie Nadus, Brandon Flynn, Malia Pyles, and Katie Gavin join me in voicing the characters from Girls Like Girls for the novel’s official audiobook recording,” Kiyoko said of the casting in a statement. “They have all made such a positive impact on the queer community through their art and by living their authentic truth each and every day. I couldn’t have asked for a better cast to help me tell this story.”

Kiyoko’s debut young adult novel is loosely based on her 2015 single of the same name, telling the story of a girl named Coley, who moves to Oregon and meets Sonya. According to a synopsis of the upcoming novel, “neither girl is sure they are ready to open their heart and accept the love they fear and deserve most.”

Both Girls Like Girls the novel and the audiobook arrive May 30, 2023 — pre-order the new audiobook here, and watch the original video for “Girls Like Girls” (directed by Kiyoko herself) below: