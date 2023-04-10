Watch Hayley Kiyoko Sing ‘Pretty Girl’ to Girlfriend Becca Tilley at London Concert

Hayley Kiyoko serenaded her girlfriend Becca Tilley with a special song during her concert at London’s Koko on Sunday night.

Bringing the former Bachelor star onstage, Kiyoko had her love sit on a stool while she strummed the guitar. “If you do not know, this is my beautiful girlfriend Becca Tilley,” the pop singer told the ecstatic crowd. “She’s been living on the road with us for about a week. How’s it going?” (“It’s fine. I haven’t slept much,” Tilley replied.)

The artist known as Lesbian Jesus then told the audience, “I’m gonna play one of my favorite songs that I don’t normally get to play, and it’s called ‘Pretty Girl,'” before launching into an acoustic rendition of the 2016 deep cut that first appeared on her Citrine EP.

“I can see you’re real smart/ World-class piece of art/ I can see you in the dark/ All we have to do is start/ I just wanna tell you that you’re really pretty, girl/ I just wanna know if you will let me be your world/ I just know you got to taste like candy, candy girl/ I just wanna tell you that you’re really pretty, girl,” Kiyoko sang as Tilley gazed on adoringly and mouthed some of the words.

During the concert, the Panorama singer also performed a shortened version of “Determinate” from the 2011 Disney Channel Original Movie Lemonade Mouth and a solo cut of “Hungry Heart,” her new collab with Galantis and Steve Aoki, among hits like “Sugar at the Bottom,” “What I Need,” “Girls Like Girls” and more.

Watch Kiyoko sing “Pretty Girl” directly to Tilley in fan-captured footage below.