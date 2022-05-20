Hayley Kiyoko Becomes the First Lesbian ‘Bachelorette’ in Sultry ‘For the Girls’ Video: Watch

Lesbian Jesus has risen — and she brought a reality-TV-bending music video with her. On Friday (May 20), singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko returned to music with a slick new single, “For the Girls.” The new song, off of the star’s forthcoming new album, comes in tandem with a music video that sees Kiyoko becoming a the object of everyone’s affection on a Bachelorette-style reality dating show.

Directed by Kiyoko herself, the new clip follows the singer as she welcomes a gaggle of women to a mansion (complete with the iconic limo walks). Dressed in a stunning green dress, the singer watches as the evening quickly devolves into pure chaos, with the contestants getting drunk, crying, yelling, and yes, begging for her attention — so, you know, a typical episode of The Bachelorette.

By the time the ladies reach the “rose ceremony,” there’s a twist: After choosing who will be moving forward to the next week of the competition, Kiyoko hears a horn honking outside, only to find another incredibly dressed woman stepping out of a car, who immediately steals her heart. That woman? Becca Tilley from seasons 19 and 20 of The Bachelor.

“Summer’s for the girls, the girls that like girls/ The girls that like boys, the girls, the girls, the girls,” the artist coos as the video fades to black.

“For the Girls” stands as the first lead single off of Kiyoko’s newly announced and long-awaited second studio album, Panorama, due out July 29 via Atlantic Records. Panorama will be Kiyoko’s first full-length release since her breakthrough debut album Expectations took the world by storm in 2018.

“I love being a woman, and women have always been a massive influence on my life,” Kiyoko said in a statement released with the song. “‘For the Girls’ is an anthem celebrating that love, highlighting our strength, beauty, and vulnerability. The music video is meant to reflect that celebration with a sense of humor and an expansive take on whose romantic story gets told.”

She went on, speaking about directing the clip herself, and why it was important to bring needed representation to the project. “Being surrounded by queer people of many different gender identities and making art that feels relevant to us was the greatest gift. It was a reminder of how resilient this community is and how strong and confident we feel being our authentic selves together. No matter how you identify or who you love, I hope this summer bop makes you feel sexy and empowered.”

Check out Hayley Kiyoko’s drama-fueled “For the Girls” video below: