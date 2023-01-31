Hayley Kiyoko Prepares to See the World in ‘Panorama’ on Headlining Tour

There’s a “Chance” that pop singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko is coming to a city near you soon — so get ready for a show that’s “For the Girls.”

On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Kiyoko announced her first headlining tour in four years, The Panorama Tour. Set to promote her sophomore album Panorama released in July 2022, Kiyoko will begin her tour in Europe for a nine-date run starting in Glasgow on April 5. The trek will make its way to the U.S. later that month, with headlining slots at L.A.’s The Wiltern and N.Y.C.’s Irving Plaza, before closing out on June 2 in Silver Spring, Md.

“I am so nervous and excited,” Kiyoko wrote in an Instagram post teasing the tour over the weekend. “I’ve waited so long for this moment and I can’t wait to see you all out there!!! ITS GOING TO BE SO SPECIAL.”

Tickets for The Panorama Tour go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. local time on her website. Citi cardholders, however, will have special early access to tickets starting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. local through Thursday, Feb. 2, at 10 p.m. local.

Speaking to Billboard about her sophomore album last year, Kiyoko explained that she saw Panorama as a tribute to getting through tough times. “It’s about getting through the highs and the lows, and loving yourself along the way,” she said. “Even when you’re going through a hard time, you’ve already been through so much to get to where you’re at, so it’s about being kinder to ourselves.”

The news also comes alongside Kiyoko’s latest accomplishment — writing her debut novel. Girls Like Girls, the new coming-of-age novel based on the star’s song and music video of the same name, is due out May 30.

Check out all of the official dates for Hayley Kiyoko’s upcoming world tour below: