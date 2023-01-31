Hayley Kiyoko Prepares to See the World in ‘Panorama’ on Headlining Tour

There’s a “Chance” that pop singer-songwriter Hayley Kiyoko is coming to a city near you soon — so get ready for a show that’s “For the Girls.”
On Tuesday (Jan. 31), Kiyoko announced her first headlining tour in four years, The Panorama Tour. Set to promote her sophomore album Panorama released in July 2022, Kiyoko will begin her tour in Europe for a nine-date run starting in Glasgow on April 5. The trek will make its way to the U.S. later that month, with headlining slots at L.A.’s The Wiltern and N.Y.C.’s Irving Plaza, before closing out on June 2 in Silver Spring, Md.
“I am so nervous and excited,” Kiyoko wrote in an Instagram post teasing the tour over the weekend. “I’ve waited so long for this moment and I can’t wait to see you all out there!!! ITS GOING TO BE SO SPECIAL.”
Tickets for The Panorama Tour go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. local time on her website. Citi cardholders, however, will have special early access to tickets starting on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. local through Thursday, Feb. 2, at 10 p.m. local.
Speaking to Billboard about her sophomore album last year, Kiyoko explained that she saw Panorama as a tribute to getting through tough times. “It’s about getting through the highs and the lows, and loving yourself along the way,” she said. “Even when you’re going through a hard time, you’ve already been through so much to get to where you’re at, so it’s about being kinder to ourselves.”
The news also comes alongside Kiyoko’s latest accomplishment — writing her debut novel. Girls Like Girls, the new coming-of-age novel based on the star’s song and music video of the same name, is due out May 30.
Check out all of the official dates for Hayley Kiyoko’s upcoming world tour below:
- April 5 — Glasgow, UK — Galvanizers SWG3
- April 7 — Manchester, UK — Manchester Academy 2
- April 9 — London, UK — KOKO
- April 11 — Brussels, BE — Ancienne Belgique
- April 13 — Amsterdam, NL — Melkweg Max
- April 15 — Cologne, DE — Carlswerk Victoria
- April 16 — Paris, FR — Élysée Montmartre
- April 18 — Zurich, CH — Komplex 457
- April 20 — Munich, DE — TonHalle
- April 27 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues Orlando
- April 28 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre
- April 29 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
- May 1 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
- May 3 — Detroit, MI — Saint Andrew’s Hall
- May 4 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues Chicago
- May 5 — Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater
- May 8 — Denver, CO — Summit
- May 9 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot
- May 11 — Seattle, WA — Neptune Theatre
- May 12 — Portland, OR — McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
- May 13 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom
- May 15 — San Francisco, CA — The Fillmore
- May 16 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern
- May 18 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
- May 20 — Austin, TX — Emo’s Austin
- May 21 — Dallas, TX — The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
- May 22 — Houston, TX — House of Blues Houston
- May 25 — Philadelphia, PA — Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
- May 27 — Toronto, ON — The Danforth Music Hall
- May 28 — Montreal, QC — Théâtre Corona
- May 30 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza
- June 1 — Boston, MA — House of Blues Boston
- June 2 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore Silver Spring