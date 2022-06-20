Harry Styles Helps Fan Come Out at London Concert: ‘You’re Officially Gay, My Boy!’

Loud and proud! Harry Styles used his concert at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday night (June 19) to support a fan in coming out in the most fabulous way possible.

The sweet moment occurred when the former One Direction-er spotted a sign in the crowd reading, “From Ono to Wembley: Help Me Come Out” and had the fan pass it to him onstage.

“OK, so you would like the people of Wembley to bring you out. OK? All right,” he said as the crowd erupted into cheers. Grabbing a rainbow flag, he continued, “Make some noise for Mattia everyone! OK, when this flag goes above my head, you are officially out. I think that’s how it works … Alright, when this [flag] goes over the head, you’re officially gay, my boy!”

At that point, Styles ran across the stage a number of times building up anticipation and joking, “Nope, still straight!” before finally raising the flag in triumph and declaring, “Congratulations, Mattia, you’re a free man!”

The “As It Was” singer then launched into Harry House album cut “Satellite” before singing “Happy Birthday” to his bass player Elin Sandberg and running through tracks including “Canyon Moon,” “Treat People With Kindness,” One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful,” “Late Night Talking” and “Love of My Life.” (His former 1D bandmate Niall Horan also happened to be in the crowd at the show.)

One day after the concert, Styles announced HA HA HA, his new collaborative capsule collection with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. The 25-piece menswear looks inspired by the 1970s will hit Gucci stores this fall.

Watch videos of Styles granting Mattia permission to live his most authentic life below.

“You’re a free man” 🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ Harry Styles helps an Italian fan come out at his London show 🥹 Congratulations, Mattia 💖 #LoveOnTour #LoveOnTourLondon #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/XVSJOicUSg — Official Charts (@officialcharts) June 19, 2022