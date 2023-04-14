Halsey Announces String of Shows to Benefit LGBTQIA+ Organizations

Halsey is teaming up with Hard Rock live to perform reimagined versions of their songs for a good cause.

“i’m playing a handful of intimate venues with a string ensemble this summer,” she tweeted on Friday (April 14), adding that donations and proceeds for the show will benefit two LGBTQIA+ focused organizations. Outright International advocates for human rights and equality for LGBTQIA+ people, and invests in the community as well as allies around the world to produce cultural, social and legal change. Human Rights Campaign aims to ensure all LGBTQ+ people — and particularly those who are trans, people of color or HIV positive — are treated as equal citizens around the world. In addition, the events will also benefit Hard Rock Heals, which provides assistance to health and wellness, disaster relief, humanitarian causes and more around the world.

The three shows will take place on June 24 in Hollywood, Fla.; June 30 in Gary, Ind.; and on July 2 in Wheatland, Calif.

Halsey’s exciting announcement comes amid a treacherous time in the music industry, where a few artists have been sharing transphobic responses to trans activist Dylan Mulvaney teaming up with Anheuser-Busch to promote the brand’s Easy Carry Contest, including Kid Rock and Travis Tritt.

Additionally, conservative politicians have been targeting trans people, drag queens and queer culture in recent weeks, leading to a surge in anti-LGBTQ bills surging through Republican-led legislatures, particularly in Tennessee.