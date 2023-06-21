Greta Van Fleet Singer Josh Kiszka Comes Out as Member of LGBTQ Community: ‘It’s Imperative That I Speak My Truth’

Greta Van Fleet singer Josh Kiszka came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in a poignant Instagram post on Tuesday (June 20) in which the frontman described his decision in light of recent laws in his home state of Tennessee targeting the state’s LGBTQ citizens.

“Where I’ve settled a home in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love. It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond,” wrote Michigan-bred Kiszka in a post accompanied by a live photo of the singer on stage surrounded by rainbow-colored lights.

“These issues are especially close to my heart as I’ve been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years. Those close to me are well aware, but it’s important to me to share publicly,” he continued. “Over the years, the outpouring of love for the LGBTQ+ community has been resounding, but there is still work to be done for LGBTQ+ rights in TN, the nation, and the world.”

Kiszka’s post comes in the wake of conservative Tennessee legislators passing a recent bill attempting to ban drag shows on public property where minors could be present, as well as another bill signed in March that bans gender-affirming healthcare for children. One June 2, a federal judge ruled that Tennessee’s first-in-the-nation law restricting drag shows violated the First Amendment and was an “unconstitutional restriction of freedom of speech,” which sent the closely-watched legal battle to a federal appeals court.

While Kiszka did not specifically mention those two pieces of legislation, he said he wanted to share links to organizations doing good work to combat such policies, including: Human Rights Campaign Nashville, Inclusion Tennessee, Oasis Center Nashville, ACLU Tennessee, Nashville Pride, HRC, the Trevor Project and the ACLU.

“The LGBTQ+ community is a cultural pillar, constantly championing positivity and acceptance through art, music, literature, film, and most importantly, legislation,” Kiszka said. “The greatest mortal gift of all is our capacity to love and as we travel through time, may our greater understanding of the matter around and within us teach us to love ever deeper.”

See Kiszka’s post below.