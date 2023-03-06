GLAAD & Sony Music Group Team for ‘ICONS’ Interview Series With Isaac Dunbar, Iniko & MK xyz

With queer representation on the rise in the music industry, GLAAD is ready to celebrate just how far we’ve come, with some help from Sony Music Group.

On Monday (March 6), GLAAD and Sony Music Group announced their partnership on “ICONS,” a new, three-part interview series that will explore the impact of the queer community on music. Each installment will focus on a different, modern LGBTQ performer, profiling Isaac Dunbar (March 10), Iniko (April 14) and MK xyz (May 12).

According to a statement, each interview will hone in on the “deeply personal connection that exists between queerness and craft,” while also examining the ways in which the LGBTQ community has shaped pop culture at large, and how each artist broke through in the industry. The greater goal of the new series, both organizations say, is to “advance LGBTQ representation in music and within the industry at large.”

Tony Morrison, GLAAD’s senior director of communications, said in a statement that queer artists’ impact on the music industry is “undeniable,” which is what the series aims to explore. “It’s as important to honor the trailblazing legacies of LGBTQ icons in music, as it is equally imperative that we elevate new voices in music who have unique backgrounds and stories to tell,” he said. “‘ICONS’ establishes this path forward to increase the visibility of queer artists.”

Sony evp and chief diversity & inclusion officer Tiffany R. Warren agreed, highlighting the importance of using their “powerful platform” to uplift queer voices. “We believe that by exploring the impact that LGBTQ artists and songwriters have had on music, we can foster a deeper understanding of what it takes to break through as an LGBTQ artist,” she said. “This series is a testament to our commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion while breaking barriers in the music industry.”

The first episode of “ICONS,” featuring Isaac Dunbar, will premiere on GLAAD’s YouTube page Friday, March 10.