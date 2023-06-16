×
Garth Brooks Says ‘We’re Gonna Need Each Other’ After His Call for More Inclusivity Due to Bud Light Backlash

The country singer clarified his statements regarding inclusivity & selling Bud Light at his Nashville bar in a new interview.

Garth Brooks
Garth Brooks Michael Buckner/Variety

Garth Brooks was used to “Standing Outside the Fire,” but recently, he’s decided to stand up more for his “Friends in Low Places.”

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Brooks expanded on comments he made during the first Billboard Country Live event last week regarding inclusivity. When asked about why he decided to speak out, Brooks said that he felt compelled by his beliefs. “I think if you know Garth Brooks, no matter how long you’ve known him, [he’s] always been inclusive,” he said. “We’re gonna need each other, trust me.”

He also added that fostering that spirit of acceptance helps heal divisions. “So I think that, [with regards to] diversity, inclusiveness, I think what you find is our differences are our greatest strengths,” Brooks said.

During his interview at Billboard Country Live, Brooks spoke about his upcoming Nashville bar, Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, and said that he intended to make it a space fit for everyone. “I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another,” he said. “If you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a–hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”

He also added during that conversation that his bar would serve “every brand of beer,” referring to the ongoing conservative backlash to Bud Light for working with a transgender influencer. Right-wing commentators, and even some politicians like Florida representative Matt Gaetz, responded negatively to Brooks’ comments.

