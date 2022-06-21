LGBTQuestionnaire: Get to Know G Flip, Australia’s New Face of Unflinching Queer Honesty

When it comes to LGBTQ artists looking to shake up the game, G Flip‘s name deserves to be near the top of every list.

Originally from Melbourne, Australia, the up-and-coming pop singer started out making bedroom-meets-synth-pop. Their releases of the last few years, including debut album About Us and singles like “Queen” and “Hyperfine,” followed a similar, feel-good standard pop wavelength. But with their latest releases, G Flip has switched up their narrative.

In 2022, G Flip has released “Gay 4 Me” (featuring fellow queer alt-pop rising star Lauren Sanderson) and “Get Me Outta Here,” two raucous, rock-fueled songs that see the star embracing their drummer roots and bringing a taste of the rebellious to their sound. As they sing on the latter of the two new tracks, “I got no f–ks to give.”

As they gear up for a performance at Saturday’s SummerStage in Central Park (June 18), G Flip took Billboard‘s LGBTQuestionnaire — a series of questions, fill-in-the-blanks, multiple choice answers and so forth — to help fans get to know them just a little bit better.

Multiple Choice (select your answer with italics):

I look at my phone:

Rarely

Occasionally

Constantly

I’m looking at it right now

How important is social media to your music career?

Not remotely important

I do it but I don’t love it

Important, but I have mixed feelings about it

Essential and I mostly love it

Would you rather be:

At home

On the town

In nature

Asleep

Rate how strongly you agree/disagree with the following statements (select your answer with italics):

LGBTQ representation is improving in the music industry.

No way

I guess

Who can tell?

Yeah, probably

Absolutely 100%

Coming out was easy.

Hell no.

It was complicated

It wasn’t terrible

Thankfully, yes.

Fill in the blank:

Fletcher is an LGBTQ artist whose music really inspires me.

The last thing I purchased online was an acai bowl.

One word to describe my music is queer.

Open-answer questions:

You’ve had a big last few months, especially with “Gay 4 Me” and “Get Me Outta Here.” What has it been like to watch your fans respond to the work you’ve been doing?

It’s been awesome. So many people have been super supportive. I just played a sold out show at the Roxy and got to meet some awesome fans before the show. They were all so lovely.

Who did you grow up listening to that made you want to learn how to drum?

Dave Grohl/Foo Fighters and Nirvana, Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers and Travis Barker.

As Pride Month continues, what misconception about non-binary folks do you hope people start to unravel?

I just want people to educate themselves on what being non-binary is. And that means more than just looking up the definition.

You’re trapped on a desert island — what three albums did you bring with you?

Leon Bridges, Coming Home

Dijon, Absolutely

Rolling Stones, Some Girls

Name a Twitter/Instagram/TikTok account you’re obsessed with.

@Mojothemonkey on TikTok.

What’s your astrological sign? Do you care about astrology?

I’m a Virgo. Yes, I think it’s cool.

What’s something that you’ve always wanted to learn how to do, but still haven’t gotten around to?

Juggle.

What accomplishment in your career are you proudest of?

Getting two pairs of my own crocs was pretty cool.

Tell us two truths and a lie about yourself, but don’t tell us which is the lie.

I was Orchestra Captain at school.

I’ve been on Deal or No Deal.

I glued all my fingers and toes together as a child.