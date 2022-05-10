Frankie Grande Gets Married to Fiancé Hale Leon With Star Wars-Themed Wedding: ‘I Am So So Honored to Be Your Husband’

Frankie Grande is officially a married man! On Tuesday (May 10), Grande took to Instagram to announce that he and fiancé Hale Leon tied the knot last week and are now Mr. and Mr. Grande.

“Hale and I were married at a small intimate galactic ceremony in my family home in Florida on May the 4th be with you, cause we really are both that nerdy,” Grande captioned several pictured from the intimate — and intergalactic — ceremony. “It was the most beautiful ceremony, officiated by my incredible mother, and it brought us even closer together as we took our vows before our immediate families and before God!”

He then gave additional details about the evening, continuing, “We then followed our wedding with a joint bachelor party weekend of games with some friends and family and are currently on our mini-moon before I have to head to rehearsal for my upcoming show Titanique. And this is only the beginning of the celebrations as we are having a Wedding Ball with all our friends in the upcoming months! I can’t wait to share all of these amazing stories, pics and videos with you all slowly as we get them, but for now, let me just say I am the happiest I’ve ever been… I’m married to the man of my dreams, our families have merged together so beautifully, and we are well on our way to happily ever after. I love you Hale Grande. I am so so honored to be your husband.”

Though sister Ariana Grande was not seen in attendance based on the photos that Frankie posted, she had an incredibly sweet message for her and her new brother-in-law, which she shared via her Instagram Story.

“Two very incredible and cosmically destined souls, @halegrande @frankiegrande I love you both so much and am wishing you endless lifetimes of happiness and health and copious amounts of video games,” she wrote. “Hale, I adore you. You are the most happy-making and divine addition to all our lives. Thank you for loving him the way that you do. It’s all I ever wanted for him.”

See the photos from Frankie and Hale’s adorable wedding here.