Fletcher, King Princess & More Join the Lineup for L.A.’s Pride in the Park: Exclusive

Fans, rejoice: You’re going to get to see a lot more than just Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey at this year’s L.A. Pride celebrations.
On Tuesday (May 23), Christopher Street West Association (the organization that produces L.A. Pride) shared with Billboard the full slate of performers set to take the stage at this year’s Pride in the Park, its annual Pride concert series. Along with Mimi and Meg, artists including Fletcher, King Princess, Drag Race alums Sasha Colby, Symone, Violet Chachki, Gigi Goode and Gottmik, Dorian Electra, VINCINT and G Flip are set to appear throughout the two-day festival.
Pride in the Park first announced Carey and Megan as their headliners for the festival back in March. In a statement, Mariah expressed her excitement at getting to “come together to celebrate love, inclusion, and Pride” with the community, while Megan said in her own statement that she was “honored to perform and have a blast with all of the Hotties in attendance.”
Earlier this week, the organization also announced its official marshals for the annual L.A. Pride Parade. Comedian and actor Margaret Cho will join the annual march as Icon Grand Marshal, while the late actor Leslie Jordan will be honored posthumously as the event’s Legacy Grand Marshal.
Tickets for Pride in the Park are available here. Check out the full lineup for both days below:
June 9 Artist Lineup
Main Stage:
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Fletcher
- Symone
- Gigi Goode
- Dorian Electra
- The Scarlet Opera
- G Flip
- Foudeqush
- Saturn Risin9
- The Iconic House of Miyake-Mugler + Friends
All Out Stage:
- The Party By Ostbahnhof
- Miki Ratsula
- Jeffrey Eli
- Codi Smith
- Pain Behavior
June 10 Artist Lineup
Main Stage:
- Mariah Carey
- King Princess
- Violet Chachki
- Gottmik
- Sasha Colby
- JENEVIEVE
- VINCINT
- Alex Chapman
- Mad Tsai
- Minke
- Ah Mer Ah Su
- Bobby Newberry
- The Iconic House of Ninja + Friends
All Out Stage:
- A Club Called Rhonda
- Emeryld
- Neyva
- Lyle Anthony
- Chanel Joie
- Soltera
- The Mannequins