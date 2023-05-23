Fletcher, King Princess & More Join the Lineup for L.A.’s Pride in the Park: Exclusive

Fans, rejoice: You’re going to get to see a lot more than just Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey at this year’s L.A. Pride celebrations.

On Tuesday (May 23), Christopher Street West Association (the organization that produces L.A. Pride) shared with Billboard the full slate of performers set to take the stage at this year’s Pride in the Park, its annual Pride concert series. Along with Mimi and Meg, artists including Fletcher, King Princess, Drag Race alums Sasha Colby, Symone, Violet Chachki, Gigi Goode and Gottmik, Dorian Electra, VINCINT and G Flip are set to appear throughout the two-day festival.

Pride in the Park first announced Carey and Megan as their headliners for the festival back in March. In a statement, Mariah expressed her excitement at getting to “come together to celebrate love, inclusion, and Pride” with the community, while Megan said in her own statement that she was “honored to perform and have a blast with all of the Hotties in attendance.”

Earlier this week, the organization also announced its official marshals for the annual L.A. Pride Parade. Comedian and actor Margaret Cho will join the annual march as Icon Grand Marshal, while the late actor Leslie Jordan will be honored posthumously as the event’s Legacy Grand Marshal.

Tickets for Pride in the Park are available here. Check out the full lineup for both days below:

June 9 Artist Lineup

Main Stage:

Megan Thee Stallion

Fletcher

Symone

Gigi Goode

Dorian Electra

The Scarlet Opera

G Flip

Foudeqush

Saturn Risin9

The Iconic House of Miyake-Mugler + Friends

All Out Stage:

The Party By Ostbahnhof

Miki Ratsula

Jeffrey Eli

Codi Smith

Pain Behavior

June 10 Artist Lineup

Main Stage:

Mariah Carey

King Princess

Violet Chachki

Gottmik

Sasha Colby

JENEVIEVE

VINCINT

Alex Chapman

Mad Tsai

Minke

Ah Mer Ah Su

Bobby Newberry

The Iconic House of Ninja + Friends

All Out Stage: