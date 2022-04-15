First Out: New Music From Phoebe Bridgers, Conan Gray, 100 Gecs & More

Tax season got you down? Cheer yourself up with some new tunes from your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Phoebe Bridgers‘s surprise new single, to the start of Conan Gray‘s new era, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below.

Phoebe Bridgers, “Sidelines”

It seems odd to think that “Sidelines” is Phoebe Bridgers’ first track since she unveiled Punisher back in 2020 — the indie singer’s whole career has transformed since then as she ascended to superstardom. But “Sidelines” proves that while the circumstances may have changed for Bridgers, her penchant for songwriting has not. Over a bed of lush synths and glorious strings, Bridgers’s Vocoder-assisted voice once again brings a sense of eerie peace, as she comes to terms with becoming an active part of the world around her, instead of staying at home and “talking to my house plants,” she sings.

Conan Gray, “Memories”

Ever have that ex that loves to show up, unannounced, even though you’re finally starting to get over them? Conan Gray can relate, as he sings on “Memories,” a sweeping ballad dedicated to that one person who always ends up in your head. Gray’s voice sounds more confident and refined than ever as he wails over a chorus of dreamy electric guitar riffs as he begs his former lover to leave him alone, and to simply “stay in my memories.”

100 Gecs, “Doritos & Fritos”

Hyperpop duo 100 Gecs have always gone out of their way to do the unexpected — “Doritos & Fritos,” their latest release, is no exception to that rule. Opening with an industrial, clinking synth line, paired with a juicy bass hook, the song quickly turns into a droned-out jam, with Laura Les listing out the places she’s been and things she’s bought. Of course, the song quickly turns to the Auto-Tune and pitched-up vocals that made 100 Gecs stars — but not before giving fans something new and fun to jam out to.

Trixie Mattel, “C’mon Loretta”

No, you probably didn’t expect to hear a world-famous drag queen sing a garage-rock song about the life and times of country icon Loretta Lynn today — but here you are, jamming out anyways. Trixie Mattel’s newest single “C’mon Loretta,” off of her upcoming double LP The Blonde & Pink Albums, sees the drag superstar serving up soft rock, as she walks through Lynn’s complicated marriage, wondering aloud why a woman “singing songs ’bout runnin’ the show” would allow herself to be treated poorly. It may be a strange concept, but it’s a slam-dunk for Mattel.

Pussy Riot feat. Slayyyter, “Hatef–k”

Anti-Putin Russian collective Pussy Riot have been hard at work as of late — but now, they’re ready to give you a middle-fingers-up anthem you’ve been waiting for. “Hatef–k,” the group’s new collaboration with Slayyyter, sees Pussy Riot submitting to the chaos. With pounding bass and skittering synth patterns flying throughout the song, the group and their guest all weigh in on the virtues of despising someone so much that you just want to stick it to them … literally.