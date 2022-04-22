First Out: New Music From 070 Shake, Ethel Cain, Isaac Dunbar & More

As April comes to a close, why not celebrate with some new tunes by your favorite queer artists? Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From 070 Shake’s vibe-worthy single, to Ethel Cain’s atmospheric new track, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below.

070 Shake, “Skin and Bones”

Hip-hop star 070 Shake is officially back and ready to take the industry by storm. “Skin and Bones,” the lead single off of her upcoming album You Can’t Kill Me, doubles down on the vibe-heavy, groove-laden sound that made her a star. Grabbing the audience’s attention with similarly alluring lyrics, 070 Shake breaks down why a relationship placed on the down-low doesn’t mean that it’s any less serious. “Life will take its toll,” she sings. “But whichever way we go/ Know I’m right here by your side, shawty.”

Ethel Cain, “American Teenager”

Rising trans star Ethel Cain is ready to give you a taste of something new. Known for her brooding, dark music, Cain establishes her artistic range on “American Teenager,” the third single off of her upcoming album Preacher’s Daughter. With a shimmering, indie sensibility to it, “American Teenager” sees Cain embracing a brighter, breezier sound — but in true Ethel Cain fashion, the lyrics remain as fatalistic as ever. With a sunny guitar and upbeat drums joining her, Cain belies the death of optimism, singing “I do what I want/ Crying in the bleachers and I said it was fun/ I don’t need anything from anyone.”

Isaac Dunbar, “Fool’s Paradise”

Don’t try to gaslight Isaac Dunbar, because he will write a song about it. “Fool’s Paradise,” the latest single off of the rising singer’s upcoming EP Banish the Banshee, sees Dunbar reeling from a relationship filled with lies and deception, only to realize after the fact that he had been manipulated. The pulsing beat and steady piano arpeggios keep you invested as Dunbar swears off the companionship that he once relied on.

Soccer Mommy, “Unholy Affliction”

If you’re looking to feel comfy and cozy, then the new single from Soccer Mommy may not be for you. “Unholy Affliction” sees songwriter Sophie Allison teaming up with producer Daniel Lopatin to create a song that will simultaneously soothe and unsettle you. The droning, distorted guitars and unrelenting beat only add more gravitas to Allison’s voice as she denounces the capitalist gains of the industry and instead urges listeners to “carve me up and let the colors run.”

Rufus Wainwright, “Puttin’ on the Ritz”

Did you ask for Rufus Wainwright to cover a Judy Garland classic as though he were in a ’50s-era jazz club? No? Well, too bad, because the singer-songwriter did just that with “Puttin’ on the Ritz,” his new cover off of his upcoming album Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios. Taking a pared-down piano-and-drums approach to the Irving Berlin staple, Wainwright channels Garland as he croons his way through an enchanting version of this classic jazzy number.