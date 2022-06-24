First Out: New Music From Lil Nas X, Muna, Dove Cameron & More

As we near the end of Pride Month, take some time to get into these new tracks from some of your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Lil Nas X’s long-awaited new single, to MUNA’s fabulous new LP, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below.

Lil Nas X feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again, “Late To Da Party”

Internet trolls and awards shows have officially been put on notice — don’t mess with Lil Nas X. “Late to da Party,” the rapper’s first new single since debuting his hit album Montero last year, follows Lil Nas as he continues his own war of attrition against the BET Awards after being snubbed at this year’s ceremony. Opening the song with an ongoing chant of “F–k BET,” Lil Nas and guest NBA YoungBoy systematically dismantle their detractors, all over some slick production that will have you bopping your head for the rest of the weekend.

Muna, Muna

After a few years, a label change, and more than a couple artistic adjustments, Muna are ready to re-introduce themselves once again. Their new self-titled LP is the indie-pop trio at their absolute finest — pushing past genre constraints or held-back lyricism, Muna unleashes country-twinged confessionals (“Kind of Girl,”) dance-pop party anthems (“What I Want”), glam-rock love songs (“Solid”) and much more. When you’re listening to this excellent new LP, then yes, life is so fun.

Dove Cameron, “Breakfast”

First she threatens to steal a man’s girl, now she’s threatening to eat him — Dove Cameron’s villain era is well and truly underway. On “Breakfast,” Dove takes another stab at going after the men around her, this time playing the “I don’t think you could handle me” card. The production certainly helps her case, as Cameron continues on her jazzy journey from “Boyfriend,” with strings and a fluid bass helping her illustrate just exactly what she can do: “I never said it’s right/ But I’m gonna keep doing it.”

Hayley Kiyoko, “Deep in the Woods”

If you’re in the mood for something a little more romantic, then Hayley Kiyoko is here to assist with “Deep in the Woods,” the latest single off of her upcoming album Panorama. A hypnotizing melody helps ease you into Kiyoko’s scene, as she creates a vivid portrait of a relationship that was simply right from the beginning. By the time you reach the chorus, you’ll be experiencing the kind of bliss that the star is singing about.

Tove Lo, “True Romance”



As long as you’re still feeling a bit more atmospheric, Tove Lo’s “True Romance” should absolutely be the next thing on your playlist. Off of her brilliantly titled Dirt Femme LP due out this fall, “True Romance” lets the Swedish pop star put her voice in the forefront. With a pulsing beat and muted synth-line, Lo lets her voice ring out like a trumpet as she sings, “We are meant to be, I’d die for love and loyalty/ In danger of a true romance.”

Fletcher, “Her Body Is Bible”

Let the church say amen to this tender pop-rock jam from Fletcher. “Her Body Is Bible” is pretty much exactly what it sounds like – a sexy-yet-tender take on a queer love song, using religious themes to keep underscoring Fletcher’s passion for her companion. Flipping just about as many theological phrases as she can to repurpose as kindling for her LGBTQ flame, Fletcher makes a meal out of this deliciously fun song.