First Out: New Music From Kim Petras, Shamir, Orville Peck & More

Roses are red, violets are blue. Before Valentine’s Day, we’ve got some queer tunes for you. Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Kim Petras‘s surprise new EP, to Shamir‘s emotionally-revealing new album, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below:

Kim Petras, Slut Pop

“This is slut pop, whip your d–k out.” With eight words to open up her surprise new EP Slut Pop, Kim Petras fully encapsulates the message she’s trying to send — stop taking everything so seriously and just have a good time. On her tongue-in-cheek new project, Petras fully embraces a sex-positivity and revels in the opportunity to just sing frankly about sex. Whether she’s waxing poetic on fellatio (“Throat Goat”) or letting you know what she’s looking for in the bedroom (“Treat Me Like a Slut”), Petras doesn’t hold back on this Valentine’s Day gift to her fans.

Shamir, Heterosexuality

Upon first glance, Shamir titling his eighth studio album Heterosexuality may seem misleading. But take a listen to his stunning magnum opus, and you will see that the title fits — all throughout this haunting, incisive new album, Shamir proves to be a master of contradiction as he weighs and evaluates his personal traumas. Songs like “Cold Brew” and “Stability” maintain his pop-accessible indie sound with sharper, more poignant songwriting, while others like “Abomination” completely uproot his established brand to deliver hard truths. Shamir doesn’t mince his words, so neither will we — Heterosexuality is his best album to date.

Orville Peck, Bronco: Chapter 1

Gay country icon Orville Peck has never been one for going about things dryly — after all, his out-of-the-box style and impeccably dramatic vocals made him a star. So it’s only fitting that, in announcing his next album Bronco, he releases an EP. Bronco: Chapter 1, the four-song teaser of the crooner’s upcoming project, shows Peck at the height of his artistic prowess — whether he’s espousing the virtues of emotional vulnerability (“C’mon Baby, Cry”), or trying to convince a “big blonde” to take him home (“Daytona Sand”), Peck keeps you wrapped around his metaphorical finger, reaching for the replay button.

Orion Sun, “Dirty Dancer”

Alternative R&B star Orion Sun has proven time and time again to be a master of crafting relatable, moving music. “Dirty Dancer” is no exception, as the singer pines after the one she loves, wishing to herself to “be the one you want to dance with.” The grooving guitars and steady drum beat offer a transcending experience for fans, as they vibe with Sun through this vortex of desire. If “Dirty Dancer” is any indication, then Sun’s upcoming album Getaway ought to be one to look out for.

Big Thief, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

Indie-folk stars Big Thief want you to to join them down the rabbithole of their entrancing new album. Much like its name, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You is a long album — 20 songs clocking in at just under 90 minutes — but it’s one worth listening to. The band’s sound morphs and shifts throughout this eclectic project, taking on the shape of everything from pure folk (“Red Moon”), to bluegrass jam-band (“Spud Infinity”), to avant-garde chaos (“Time Escaping”). The album is a full universe of sound, and one that deserves your undivided attention.

Mxmtoon, “Mona Lisa”

With her first single in just under a year, indie-pop singer Mxmtoon decided to spice things up. “Mona Lisa,” a cheeky new single from the rising star, sees the singer questioning her very role as a songwriter — if she’s always the one telling stories about everyone else, then who is going to tell stories about her? Thus, she evokes the mysterious lady of da Vinci’s most famous work, wishing that she could be “the kinda girl that you can dream of,” who can “paint a smile on my face.” It’s exactly the kind of fun, catchy, pop-twinged vibe that’ll have you humming along all throughout the weekend.