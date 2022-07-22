First Out: New Music From Fletcher, Doechii, Lucy Dacus & More

With heat waves happening around the world, cool down with some new songs by your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Fletcher’s latest banger to Doechii’s new collab with SZA, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below:

Fletcher, “Becky’s So Hot”

It’s been just over a year since Fletcher let fans know that she was “Healing” from a breakup that has informed so much of her music. But her latest song proves that healing isn’t linear — on “Becky’s So Hot,” her “flame-emoji wow” new pop-rock track, Fletcher shifts her focus to her ex’s new girlfriend, and settles into that anger-inducing feeling of seeing someone so attractive become your former lover’s new flame. It’s no wonder why the song has become the subject of some significant online drama — but with an undeniably catchy hook and head bang-worthy bridge, Fletcher’s petty era is already proving to be as iconic as one would hope.

Doechii feat. SZA, “Persuasive”

Fans already love Doechii’s “Persuasive,” and now they’re about to love it even more thanks to an assist from her label mate, SZA. Playing out similarly to the original, laid-back groove single, the new version keeps it simple by offering a full extra verse to the R&B icon to assist Doechii’s already brilliant performance. Blending these two artists’ energies together into one harmonious single is a perfect way to give a new twist on something we already love, making this new version of “Persuasive” a top-tier collaboration.

Lucy Dacus, “Believe (Cher cover)”

You may not have asked for a chilled-out, indie-rock rendition of an iconic Cher track — but Lucy Dacus knows that you’re going to love it anyways. For her Spotify Singles session, Dacus tapped Cher’s “Believe” for an update, bringing dreamy guitars and her gorgeous alto voice to turn the Auto-tuned dance-pop anthem into a solemn rock reflection on love and loss. It’s a take on the song that is simultaneously fresh and classic, and an excellent choice for Dacus to cover.

Corook, “It’s Ok!”

Just because some of us have grown up doesn’t mean we don’t still need a nice lullaby. “It’s Ok!” stands as Corook’s answer to that very problem, where the rising indie singer-songwriter visualizes the modern method of trying to go to sleep — or more accurately, scrolling through social media until it’s way too late at night, and then feeling bad that you aren’t asleep yet. Don’t worry, Corook assures you throughout the new single that you’re not alone, and that it’s okay to feel “kinda weird some days.”

Kidd Kenn, Grown

Despite his name, Kidd Kenn wants you to know that he’s not a child — and on his new EP Grown, he gives you more than a few examples of his adult behavior. Throughout the seven banging tracks off of Grown, Kenn repeatedly shows off his sassy flow, whether he’s marveling at his own shape (“Body”), his stacks of cash (“Do Dat At”), or letting his lover know that they are a “Want Not a Need.” It’s 15 minutes of pure flexing, and one that will have you remembering Kidd Kenn’s name once it’s through.