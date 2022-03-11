First Out: New Music From Chloe Moriondo, Corook, Awfultune & More

As anti-LGBTQ measures continue to be brought forth in the South, show your support for the community by listening to some new music by your favorite queer artists. Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Chloe Moriondo‘s adorable new love song, to Corook‘s contemplative new track, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below.

Chloe Moriondo, “Sammy”

Sometimes, love songs are about romantic relationships — other times, as Chloe Moriondo proved this week, they’re about your dog. “Sammy,” the latest from the fast-rising alt-pop star, sees the singer paying loving tribute to her pooch and his many mannerisms. Singing about everything from his slow-moving morning routine, to his love for baby carrots, Moriondo ditches any hint of her past, darkly funny pop songs for a pure bump of joy. If you have a dog, be sure to cuddle up with them while blasting “Sammy” for the rest of the weekend.

Corook, “Idk God”

In a world of pure chaos and uncertainty, a lot of us have been left with unending questions. Rising alt-pop singer Corook is here to give voice to those questions on “idk god,” her latest single. Focusing on all of the questions you find yourself thinking about in the middle of the night for no reason (Why do dogs have such short life spans? Did the chicken come before the egg? Why does cancer exist?), Corook finds peace in the simple act of not knowing. Paired beautifully with stripped-down production and stacked harmonies that will boost your serotonin, “idk god” doesn’t have the answers — but it will make you feel much better.

Awfultune, “Wild Honey”

If you’re looking for a boost to your self-confidence, look no further than Awfultune’s latest single, “Wild Honey.” The chilled-out, bass-heavy new track follows the singer through a journey of self-doubt into self-love, as she comes into a heightened form of her own appreciation, all to the tune of some plucking ukulele strings over a set of slick hi-hat patterns. “I’mma take my dignity and go,” she sings over the swelling song. “‘Cause, baby, if there’s anything I know/ I’ve worked too hard, and I’m a work of art/ And my beautiful heart don’t deserve it, no.”

Ethel Cain, “Everytime”

Perhaps one of the best examples of “a cover you didn’t know you needed,” folk singer-songwriter Ethel Cain’s glorious rendition of the Britney Spears ballad “Everytime” will give you the good kind of chills. Taking the simple structure of the original and layering it with her ethereal harmonies and an echoing acoustic guitar, Cain effortlessly translates the track into a new musical language, instantly making it her own. “Every time I see you in my dreams/ I see your face,” she sings over dissonant chords. “It’s haunting me.”

Reyna, “You Could At Least Say Goodbye”

For the first single off their upcoming debut EP, indie-pop duo Reyna decided that the best course of action was to cut to the chase. Thus, “You Could At Least Say Goodbye” was born — a pared-down funk-pop single about the piercing sting that comes with being ghosted. Refining their sound from past releases into a smooth, falsetto-focused groove sound, the sisters offer up respective middle fingers to their exes for leaving with nothing more than an unanswered text.