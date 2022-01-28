First Out: New Music From Charli XCX, Rina Sawayama, Tove Lo & More

As we head into February, why not freshen up your playlists with new songs from your favorite queer artists? Billboard Pride is here to help with First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists.

From Charli XCX & Rina Sawayama’s long-awaited collaboration, to Tove Lo’s euphoric new track, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below:

Charli XCX feat. Rina Sawayama, “Beg For You”

If the goal was to take September’s “Cry for You” and make it modern, then Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama understood the assignment. “Beg For You,” the newest offering from XCX and featuring stunning guest vocals from Sawayama, sees the pair sampling the 2006 hit and flips its premise on its very head, taking on the role of the jilted lovers asking their partners to come back to them. It’s an instantly-danceable song with a fabulous pairing of artists that will have you bouncing all throughout the weekend.

Tove Lo, “How Long”

What better place to release a song about isolation, denial and unrequited love than on the upcoming soundtrack for Euphoria season two? Tove Lo’s “How Long,” the latest in a string of single’s of the TV show’s forthcoming soundtrack, perfectly encapsulates the scintillating romantic undertones that permeate the series. Mixing a dance-pop sound with moody lyrics, “How Long” sees Lo pining after someone who’s already taken, constantly asking the question, “How long have you loved another/ While I’m dreamin’ of us together?”

Trixie Mattel feat. Shakey Graves, “This Town”

While Trixie Mattel may be best known for her chaotic drag aesthetic, you will find nothing close to that in her latest song “This Town.” Featuring folk all-star Shakey Graves, Mattel’s new single sees her off-stage persona, Brian Firkus, taking a moment in the spotlight as he imagines a life outside of the colorful world of drag and back in his small hometown in Wisconsin. This wistful, moving ballad is the exact kind of nostalgia-induced trance that we all need to wash away the worries of our current state of being.

Darren Hayes, “Let’s Try Being In Love”

Looking for a proper queer anthem to guide you into this weekend? Well, Savage Garden’s Darren Hayes is returning from a 10-year hiatus to deliver you just that on “Let’s Try Being In Love.” This ’80s-themed, stunning single sees Hayes pulling out all the stops — synths, stuttering drum machines, falsetto, etc. — to create the perfect atmosphere for a nostalgic, lovesick pop song. If you’re looking for that added boost of serotonin, look no further.

Ricky Martin, “Otra Noche en L.A.”

What better way to ease yourself off of the week and into the weekend than the sweet sound of Ricky Martin’s voice? “Otra Noche en L.A.” sees the icon stripping away all artifice to create a gorgeous ballad, in which he waxes poetic on being away from the one he loves in Los Angeles. While the production quality certainly bolsters the track, it’s Martin’s incredible, emotional vocals that elevate the new single to a new level, as he offers a love song that will make you swoon upon first listen.