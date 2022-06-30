FEWOCiOUS Teams Up With Billboard for Exclusive ChartStars NFT Drop

After bringing his art to the cover of Billboard for this past month, FEWOCiOUS is teaming up once again for another colorful, creative drop.

On Thursday (June 30), Billboard announced a new partnership with FEWOCiOUS, the artistic pseudonym of viral NFT artist Victor Langlois, on an upcoming exclusive digital collectable for Billboard ChartStars. The new project, which is set to drop in late July, will grant owners access to FEWOCiOUS Paint Parties, a ticket to an exclusive Billboard event, and an invite to Billboard’s private ChartStars Discord server. Only 250 of the limited edition pieces will be released.

The new collaboration also serves as a digital fundraiser. Partial proceeds from the July drop will be donated to The Trevor Project, the world’s leading suicide-prevention organization for young LGBTQ people.

The news comes on the heels of Billboard ChartStars’ recent announcement of the Hot 100 Pass, an exclusive digital collectable that members of the ChartStars community can use to access perks such as concert tickets, merchandise, and more. Billboard ChartStars regularly celebrates the chart achievements — including No. 1 hits, anniversaries, special releases and more — of some of music’s biggest artists through exclusive drops.

FEWOCiOUS first collaborated with Billboard back in early June, when he redesigned the logo for our Pride Month issue with cover star Brandi Carlile. In a subsequent interview, the 19-year-old transgender artist said he hoped that other queer and trans kids could see his multimillion dollar work and feel inspired to follow suit. ““Maybe it’s not art — maybe you do fashion, maybe you do makeup, maybe its something else entirely — but be the person that you aren’t seeing enough of in the world,” he said.

To join the Billboard ChartStars community, visit billboardchartstars.com.