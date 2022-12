Songs by queer artists dominated 2022 in every genre, from pop, Latin and indie rock to R&B and hip-hop.

To celebrate the year, we at Billboard have compiled our 25 top songs released by LGBTQ artists in 2022, including star-studded collaborations, musical newcomers, chart mainstays and more.

See the full list here, and let us know your top pick of the year by voting in our poll below.