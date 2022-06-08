Now That Kylie Minogue Picked Hers, What’s Your Favorite Gay Anthem? Vote!

Pride Month is officially underway, which means there’s never been a better time to hit play and blast all your favorite gay anthems. (Though, let’s be honest, when is it not a good time for that?)

Making her debut appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kylie Minogue was pressed by host Andy Cohen for her own ultimate Pride track, and the pop star had a definitive answer. “There’s plenty,” she said, “but ‘I Will Survive’ [by] Gloria Gaynor.” Later in the show, DJ Ty Sunderland, who was serving as the night’s guest bartender, pointed to Minogue’s own status as a gay icon, choosing her 2002 smash “Love at First Sight” — which became the singer’s second of 14 No. 1 hits and counting on Billboard‘s Dance Club Songs chart — as his personal favorite.

But now that Queen Kylie has spoken, we want to know which gay anthem instantly makes you feel like your best self. There are the glittering staples, from Diana Ross‘ “I’m Coming Out” and Madonna‘s “Vogue” to “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper and “I’m Every Woman” by Chaka Khan. And then there are more modern classics, like Lady Gaga‘s “Born This Way,” Katy Perry‘s “Firework” and Robyn‘s “Dancing on My Own.”

And no list during Pride would even be worth counting without contributions from LGBTQ+ artists themselves — whether you love Melissa Etheridge‘s post-coming-out triumph with 1993’s “Come to My Window,” Troye Sivan‘s sensual trip into his garden with 2018’s “Bloom,” Lil Nas X giving Satan a lap dance on 2021’s “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” or something else entirely.

Check out Billboard‘s 60 top LGBTQ anthems of all time, and vote in the poll below!