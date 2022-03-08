Ethel Cain Delivers Emotional Cover of Britney Spears’s ‘Everytime’ for International Women’s Day

In honor of International Women’s Day (Tuesday, March 8), Ethel Cain has teamed up with Spotify to pay tribute to a woman who inspires her music regularly — Britney Spears.

Cain unveiled her Spotify Singles session, in which the singer covered Spears’s 2003 ballad “Everytime.” Throughout the new rendition, Cain flows effortlessly between a stripped-back, fully acoustic approach, and ethereal, harmony-stacking folk-pop, bringing new life to this oft-overlooked track off of In the Zone. “And every time I try to fly I fall/ Without my wings,” she sings. “I feel so small/ I guess I need you, baby.”

The new cover comes as a special collaboration between Spotify Singles and EQUAL, the streaming company’s campaign to increase visibility for female artists on their platform and within the music industry. With her cover, Cain becomes the first transgender woman to be chosen as an EQUAL ambassador.

“I’ve always loved this song and immediately knew I could take Britney’s melodies and make something super dreamy with it,” Cain said in a statement about her new cover. “I usually record alone at home, so working in the Spotify studio with all the synths and old vintage gear was a really special and fun experience. I think Britney wrote a very lovely song and it was an honor to put my spin on it.”

Cain isn’t the only artist sharing a single for Spotify and EQUAL’s new collaboration. Rising latin-meets-indie-pop singer Bruses also shared her grungy take on the Spice Girls’ iconic “Wannabe,” while up-and-coming K-pop singer SUNMI shared a brand new original track, titled “Oh Sorry Ya,” as part of the project.

Check out Ethel Cain’s dreamy cover of Britney Spears’ “Everytime” below: