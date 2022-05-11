Elton John, Sam Smith & More to Appear at P&G and iHeartRadio’s Can’t Cancel Pride 2022

With Pride Month just around the corner, Sir Elton John, Sam Smith and a crew of other A-listers are ready to celebrate the season.

On Wednesday (May 11), Procter & Gamble and iHeartMedia announced the official lineup for their fundraising concert, Can’t Cancel Pride 2022: Proud AND Together. John and Smith are just a few of the stars set to appear during the festivities on June 14, which will be hosted by social media star JoJo Siwa. Other performers at this year’s event will include Katy Perry, Lizzo, Anitta, Dove Cameron, Betty Who, Kim Petras and others, both live at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles and remotely from around the country.

Along with performing at the fundraiser, John will also be receiving the first-ever Impact Award from P&G and iHeartRadio, honoring the legend’s continued humanitarian work through the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

“Even with a global pandemic raging, we’ve been able to bring the community together with the most influential artists to celebrate Pride and raise consciousness and funds for some heroic organizations while working to support the needs of the LGBTQ+ community in communities around the nation,” said Gayle Troberman, iHeartMedia’s chief marketing officer in a statement. “This year is a big moment as we emerge from lockdown to celebrate diversity and inclusion while continuing to champion the LGBTQ organizations that create a more equal and welcoming world for all.”

Proceeds from the event are set to go to organizations with “a track record of positive impact and support” for LGBTQ people, including groups such as GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink, and OutRight Action International.

Can’t Cancel Pride 2022 will stream live on iHeartRadio’s TikTok, YouTube, Facebook pages, iHeartRadio’s PrideRadio.com and Revry on June 14 at 8 p.m. ET. The one-hour event will later be available on-demand until June 30.