Elton John Recalls How He Was Once Barred From Adopting a Ukrainian Child ‘Because I Was Gay’

While Sir Elton John is already a father to two boys, the singer once considered adopting a Ukrainian child before being stopped from doing so, according to a new interview.

John appeared on the latest episode of Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the pop superstar’s interview podcast, to talk about his career. During the chat, John revealed that he and his husband David Furnish once met an 18-month-old boy named Lev at a Ukrainian orphanage in 2009, and quickly formed a bond with him.

“We had a press conference at the end and they said, ‘You seem very fond of this little boy. Would you think of adopting him?'” he recalled of the moment. “And I went, ‘I’d actually love to!’ Of course, I wasn’t thinking about social media, as it went around the world straight away.”

But John also revealed that after making that statement, he was made abundantly aware of the fact that adopting a child from Ukraine was not a possibility for him or Furnish. “It became a bit of a pain, because the press got involved,” he said. “We were too old to adopt children, and the draconian laws in the Ukraine … because I was gay, wouldn’t allow us to do it anyways.”

However, John was quick to point out that the story does have a happy ending. Despite being unable to adopt the young boy and his half-brother, John says he and Furnish were able to find both boys’ grandparents and convince them to take the kids into their care and out of the orphanage. As for himself, John says the experience led to an awakening for him.

“David said, ‘Well, what do you think about having kids?’ I had always said no, but this little boy was telling me something,” John recalls. “He was saying, ‘C’mon, you can be a dad.’ And that’s when we decided to have children, because of this little boy, Lev, in Ukraine.”

Since then, John and Furnish have had two sons, Zachary and Elijah, via surrogacy. As for Lev, John recalled getting to see him again just a few years ago. “I saw him two years ago in Ukraine,” he said on the podcast. “He was 10 or 11 years old, and he just came running up to me and started crying, and I started crying … They’re safe and sound, and we keep checking on them.”

