‘Drag Race’ Star Trinity the Tuck Comes Out as Trans Non-Binary: ‘Sending Out Love’

In honor of International Transgender Day of Visibility, Drag Race star Trinity The Tuck decided it was time to share her truth. On Thursday (March 31), the All Stars 4 co-winner took to her Instagram account to officially come out as trans non-binary to her fans. Trinity took her fans back to when she started doing drag, saying that was when she began noticing her change in perspective toward her gender identity.

“Years ago after starting drag I seriously questioned how I identified with my gender,” she wrote. “That why I altered my body starting at the age of 21 to look more feminine and also started hormone therapy for a short period. I stopped because I personally don’t know that I would be comfortable living as female with the way I’d physically look. Everyone has their own journey I suppose.”

Trinity went on, saying that she came to discover her identity after a lot of soul searching and honest conversations with her friends who are part of the community. “I’ve spoke with many of my friends who are trans to get their thoughts and insight over the years,” she said. “I still don’t know where my journey will take me, but I am trans-NB.”

Closing out her post, Trinity said that she wanted to publicly come out not only for herself, but for other trans folks watching in need of some encouragement. “I wanted to share my feelings in hopes that others who felt like me would know they aren’t alone,” she said. “Sending out love! I hope it finds you.”

Trinity the Tuck in the latest queen in a recent string of Drag Race stars coming out as trans. Since season 14 of the show began airing, three contestants from the season — Bosco, Jasmine Kennedie and Willow Pill — all have publicly come out as transgender.

Check out Trinity the Tuck’s Instagram post below: