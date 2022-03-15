‘Drag Race’ Star Ginger Minj Cast In Upcoming ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel: See Who She’s Playing

Fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race have come to know the Florida queen Ginger Minj quite well. Following her appearances on season 7 of the show, as well as All Stars seasons 2 and 6, Minj is ready to finally take on a new role.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Ginger has joined the cast of the hotly-anticipated sequel to Hocus Pocus on Disney+. The new role will see Minj playing a drag queen impersonating Winifred Sanderson, the evil, campy witch portrayed in the 1993 original by Bette Midler.

In a piece of footage shared from the set earlier this month, fans got a first glimpse of the Glamour Toad all glammed up, wearing a red updo wig and a large dress in the style of Midler’s iconic character. Neither Minj nor Disney have commented on her casting in the film.

This is not Ginger’s first time taking to the silver screen in a new drag persona — in 2018’s Dumplin’, Minj portrayed a drag queen who helped the protagonist, a wannabe beauty queen, realize her true potential. In RuPaul’s scripted Netflix series AJ & The Queen, Minj played a personal assistant who ultimately shows up to a part in drag, inspired by the titular queen’s charisma in drag. Currently, Minj is playing Albie in a Music Theater Works production of La Cage Aux Folles in Wilmette, Illinois.

The sequel to the fan-favorite film was announced to be in development in October 2019, with Hairspray director Adam Shankman joining the film’s roster back in March 2020. Back in January 2022, Shankman gave fans a long-awaited update, announcing that filming had wrapped on Hocus Pocus 2, with all three of the original Sanderson Sisters (played by Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) returning. “Coming to you #halloween #2022 on @disneyplus,” he teased at the end of his post.

Billboard has reached out to Disney and Ginger Minj for comment.