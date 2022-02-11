‘Drag Race’ Star Bosco Comes Out as Transgender: ‘I’m the Happiest I’ve Ever Been’

Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has already broken records for the franchise, with two contestants on the show — Kornbread Jeté and Kerri Colby — openly identifying as transgender. Now, one more queen from the season is revealing that she, too, is trans.

In a series of tweets posted on Thursday night (Feb. 10), Drag Race contestant Bosco revealed that she identifies as trans, and goes by “she/they” pronouns out of drag. “I’m a very private person but it would feel silly to not talk about this while I have this platform,” they wrote. “After filming wrapped this summer, I began focusing on figuring out what medical transitioning would look like for me. I started HRT [hormone replacement therapy] after getting back from Drag Race.”

Sharing an image of herself wearing a short crop top and some light, out-of-drag makeup, Bosco cheekily wrote “I’m straight, too” between a pair of transgender flag emojis, referencing both her identity and a running joke on the new season poking fun at the show’s first heterosexual contestant, Maddy Morphosis.

In their thread, Bosco spoke about how they’d thought about their gender identity for “over a decade now,” but never felt the courage to officially come out for fear of being mistreated based on her identity. “I’ve spent my adult life working in the food industry and have never felt financially secure enough to start this process,” she wrote. “Honestly, I was also just flat out terrified of how I’d be treated. I still am.”

However, the queen went on to say that she’s now in a place where she feels “surrounded by love and support” from her boyfriend and her peers, and decided that now was the best time for her to speak her truth. “I’m not quite where I want to be yet, but I’m starting to see her peak through more and more. I’m trans, my pronouns out of drag are she/they,” they wrote. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. Love, Bosco and her AAA sized titties.”

On Drag Race, Bosco has proven to be a strong competitor — she took home her first win last week for her performance in the “Save a Queen” commercial challenge. Thus far in the competition, she has only placed high or safe, and has not been placed in the bottom two, making her one of the current frontrunners for the crown.

Check out Bosco’s touching coming out post below:

