Drag Isn’t Dangerous Telethon Raises More Than $500,000 for LGBTQ Causes

With anti-LGBTQ bills continuing to sweep across the U.S. at a high speed, some of the most prominent drag performers in the world got together on Sunday (May 7) to say that enough is enough.

The Drag Isn’t Dangerous livestream telethon, hosted by Justin Martindale, Alaska 5000, Peppermint and Adam Shankman and created by Producer Entertainment Group, raised more than $500,000 for LGBTQ charities. The event saw performers including RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon, Jake Wesley Rogers, Bob the Drag Queen and more take to the stage in both live and pre-taped performances to help raise money for organizations benefiting the queer community.

Along with performances, the event also featured a number of testimonials from LGBTQ entertainers and noted allies such as Margaret Cho, Adam Lambert, Charlize Theron, Sarah Silverman and Melissa McCarthy, who spoke out against the rampant discrimination being faced by LGBTQ people everywhere. In one of the most blistering statements of the evening, RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage blasted state legislatures aiming to restrict drag performances.

“I wish I could say that I am glad to be here, but I am appalled I have to be at something called Drag Isn’t Dangerous,” she said during the event. “Imagine a world where dancers are told they can’t dance; imagine a world where artists are told they cannot take paint to canvas … because it is ‘bad for children.’ That is what is happening to drag right now.”

All proceeds from the event are being split among a pool of charities, including GLAAD, GLSEN, Headcount, Black Queer Town Hall, The ACLU Drag Defense Fund, Trans Justice Funding Project and the Victory Fund to support and defend drag performers against anti-drag legislation in states such as Tennessee and Florida.

In addition, the telethon featured the debut of the new groove-fueled charity single “Drag Isn’t Dangerous,” performed by Jayelle and Ocean Kelly. Now available on all streaming services, the new single is similarly donating all proceeds to the charities mentioned above.

For those who missed the live telethon, fear not — you can purchase a ticket to watch the full stream here. Additional donations can be made on Drag Isn’t Dangerous’ official GoFundMe page, and more information surrounding the charities and performers involved can be found at the group’s official website.