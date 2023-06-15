Dorian Electra, Madison Rose & More Set for Queer Capita’s ‘Queer & Now’ Pride Event

For Brooklynites looking to start celebrating New York Pride early this year, LGBTQ non-profit organization Queer Capita has just the event.

On Thursday (June 15), the organization announced the official lineup for its annual Pride party Queer & Now. Taking place on Tuesday, June 20, in Brooklyn, the event will feature performances from rising LGBTQ artists, including sets from Dorian Electra, Madison Rose, The Dragon Sisters, Rodney Chrome and DJ Dee Diggs, while drag star Essa Noche will serve as the evening’s host.

Queer & Now isn’t just for those able to attend in Brooklyn — performances from the event will be livestreamed on Amazon Music’s official Twitch channel on Tuesday. Amazon Music will also serve as an official sponsor for the event, alongside brands including Glossier, Aperol and Virgin Music Group.

Along with providing a pure party atmosphere, Queer & Now will also serve as a fundraiser for Queer Capita’s Future of the Music Industry initiative, aimed at raising money to help pay for “operational costs, community activations and career development programming” from the organization, according to a statement. An additional 20% of all funds raised from the event will be donated to the Ali Forney Center, the non-profit organization aimed at fighting against LGBTQ youth homelessness.

Last year, Queer Capita teamed up with Luminate and Billboard to publish a report titled The Power of LGBTQ Music, looking at the ways queer listeners often over-index when it comes to music consumption compared to the general population.

Queer & Now will take place Tuesday, June 20, at 6 p.m. at the Elsewhere Rooftop in Brooklyn, NY. Get your tickets here.