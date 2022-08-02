Demi Lovato on Why They ‘Adopted She/Her’ Pronouns Again: ‘I’ve Been Feeling More Feminine’

When your identity is fluid, the opportunity for change presents itself near constantly. That’s why Demi Lovato is clarifying some recent changes in her use of pronouns.

In a new interview on the Spout podcast, Lovato explained that they recently began using “she/her” pronouns once again along with “they/them” pronouns, after changing her pronouns to exclusively to “they/them” just over a year ago. “Recently, I’ve been feeling more feminine, so I’ve adopted she/her again,” she explained during the interview.

Explore Explore Demi Lovato See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Back in May 2021, Lovato announced on their own podcast, 4D With Demi Lovato, that they identified as non-binary and would be changing their pronouns publicly to they/them. “I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering,” she said at the time.

During her Sprout interview, Lovato explained that when she publicly came out as non-binary, she was opening up to the possibility of gender fluidity. “I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy,” Lovato shared. “When I was faced with a choice of walking into a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men,’ I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me.”

They continued, saying that their choice to go by they/them pronouns came from that struggle. “I didn’t feel like a woman, I didn’t feel like a man. I just felt like a human. That’s what they/them is about for me — feeling human at your core.”

The singer also explained that she understands when people get confused regarding her pronoun use, so long as that confusion is not simply ignorance. “I think what’s important is nobody’s perfect,” she said. “Everybody messes up pronouns at some point, especially when people are learning. It’s just about respect.”

Lovato updated their pronouns on Instagram back in April to read as “they/them/she/her,” indicating their preference for both sets of pronouns rather than one or the other.