Dee Snider Insists He Supports the Trans Community After Backing Up Paul Stanley’s Anti-Trans Tweet

Dee Snider is speaking out amid the backlash surrounding his support for Paul Stanley‘s factually inaccurate tweets about gender-affirming health care.

“Why did the San Fransisco Gay Pride Parade invite me, Dee Snider, to be a Grand Marshal in their parade and sing ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ on the center stage at what could possibly be the most important LGBTQIA+ gathering in the organization’s long history?” the rocker wrote in a statement posted to Facebook on Friday (May 5). SF Pride revealed earlier this week that the organization was “on the cusp” of announcing the 1984 Twisted Sister hit as the “rallying cry” of this year’s celebration, but have since decided to “part ways” with Snider.

“I was not aware the Transgender community expects fealty and total agreement with all their beliefs and any variation or deviation is considered ‘transphobic,'” Snider continued in his statement. “So, my lifetime of supporting the Transgender community’s right to identify as they want and honoring whatever changes they may make in how they present themselves to the world isn’t enough? Why not?”

The controversy began on April 30, when Kiss singer-guitarist Paul Stanley shared an unprompted statement about his concern toward the “dangerous fad” of children being given access to gender-affirming care. “There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification,” he wrote. While he noted that adults “may decide reassignment is their needed choice,” children shouldn’t be eligible. Stanley has since walked back his comments.

Snider retweeted Stanley’s original statement, writing, “You know what? There was a time where I ‘felt pretty’ too. Glad my parents didn’t jump to any rash conclusions!”

The Twisted Sister rocker continued, “Parents need to be less reactionary; Right and Left. No need to steer the child in either direction. Let the kid figure it out for themselves knowing their family is supportive. I had a vet/cop harda– dad who, while he shook his head A LOT…let me do my thing.”

A common misconception is that “gender-affirming care” is limited to gender affirmation surgeries. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the care also includes counseling about coming out as transgender, the use of pronouns that most identify with the individual, speech therapy to help match vocal characteristics and aid with non-surgical gender presentation such as breast binding or padding, genital tucking or hip padding.

Many medical organizations like the Endocrine Society and the World Professional Association for Transgender Health already do not recommend gender-affirming surgery before the patient is 18 years old, but it is worth noting that claims about “irreversible” procedures are largely false. Additionally, the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Psychological Association, all have noted that gender-affirming care is not dangerous for trans youth. In most cases, it’s actually beneficial and at times life saving.

“I’ve recently stated I do not believe young children are ready to decide their gender allocation,” Snider added in his statement. “I believe their choices should be supported and accepted by their parents, but I do not think kids have the mental capabilities to make rational, logical decisions on things of a magnitude that will affect them for the rest of their lives. I do not believe they are mentally developed enough.”

Snider went on to describe himself as a “proud moderate,” noting that the “Transgender community needs moderates who support their choices, even if we don’t agree with every one of their edicts. For some Transgender people (not all) to accuse supporters, like me, of transphobia is not a good look for their cause.”

