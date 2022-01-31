Da Brat Is Expecting Her First Child With Finacée Jesseca Dupart: See the Pics

Rap star Da Brat is ready to grow her family — and according to her, that’s exactly what she and her fiancée, Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, are doing.

In an Instagram post on Monday (Jan. 31), the “Funkdafied” rapper and her partner shared a pic of the two of them facing a mirror, with the rapper’s arms wrapped around her partner’s waist and forming a small heart with her hands. “We are EXTENDING the family,” they wrote, followed by an emoji of a pregnant woman.

Da Brat first revealed that she and Dupree were officially dating in a sweet Instagram post back in 2020, which also subsequently served as her official public coming out moment. “I’ve always been a kind of private person until I met my heart’s match who handles some things differently than I do,” she wrote in a post at the time. “Thank you baby @darealbbjudy for far more than this incredible birthday gift. I have never experienced this feeling. It’s so overwhelming that often I find myself in a daze hoping to never get pinched to see if it’s real so I can live in this dream forever.”

Explore Explore Da Brat See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The “Loverboy” rapper is also not the only star revealed to be expecting today — in a set of now-viral photos, it was revealed that Rihanna is pregnant. Walking around New York City with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Rihanna was shot sporting an open pink coat, with her exposed baby bump out as she smiled at the “Praise The Lord” rapper. Nick Cannon also shared on his eponymous talk show Monday morning that he’s expecting his eighth child, this time with model Bre Tiesi.

Check out Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart’s official announcement below: