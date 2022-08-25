Christine and the Queens Singer Chris Says He’s ‘Been a Man’ for the Last Year, Updates Pronouns

French singer-songwriter Chris (formerly known as Christine and the Queens) is owning his truth to its fullest extent in his latest TikTok.

Posted last week, the clip shows Chris — who also updated his pronouns online to “he/him” — sharing with his fans where his journey with gender identity has taken him. “I’ve been a man for a year now – a little more officially in my family and in my relationship,” he said, speaking in his native French. “It is a long process.”

Chris has long been outspoken about his queer identity, especially when it comes to gender, in interviews. Speaking to The New York Times in March, Chris shared that his relationship with gender has long been “tumultuous.” “It’s raging right now, as I’m just exploring what is beyond this,” he explained. “A way to express it could be switching between they and she. I kind of want to tear down that system that made us label genders in such a strict way.”

The news comes ahead of Chris’ forthcoming new album Redcar les adorables étoiles, which is due out Sept. 23 under the new name Christine and the Queens Presents Redcar. Chris shared the first sneak peak of what’s to come on the album with single “Je te vois enfin,” a simmering dance-pop single produced by Mike Dean that saw the introduction of his new persona, Redcar.

In speaking about the album in his TikTok, Chris told fans to expect what they’ve come to expect from past releases. “Redcar, like all my poetry and philosophy, is poetry and philosophy that helps me be successful,” he said.

Check out Chris’ TikTok discussion below: