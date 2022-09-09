×
Chrissy Teigen Warns Ben Shapiro That He’s Really Not Going to Like John Legend’s ‘Splash’

"It is very dirty and not for the children," she warned of the steamy new song.

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas. Amy Sussman/GI

A lot of people are loving John Legend‘s new album Legend, especially when it comes to early standout “Splash” featuring Jhené Aiko and Ty Dolla $ign. But Chrissy Teigen knows one person who will probably take issue with her husband’s steamy new song.

John Legend

In a tweet on Friday (Sept. 9), Teigen replied to a fan who commented on the song by posting a GIF of a woman grinding on the subway with the caption ‘Splash from @johnlegend @JheneAiko and @tydollasign will have you like…” Teigen concurred with the fan, adding, “it is very dirty and not for the children! Ben Shapiro gonna call for WAP doctors again!”

Anyone who has listened to the song can attest that yes, “Splash” leaves very little to the imagination, as Legend, Aiko and Ty use religious imagery to describe a particularly eventful love-making session. “Purify me, wanna be baptized/ Taste those thighs, make ’em touch the sky,” John sings on the woozy, grooving chorus.

As for the second part of her tweet, Teigen referred to some comments made by conservative commentator Ben Shapiro back in 2020 following the release of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP,” in which the commentator railed against the sexually explicit lyrics of the song before claiming that his “doctor wife” had prescribed a series of medical issues to any woman who was claiming to have a WAP as the song described it. “My only real concern is that the women involved — who apparently require a ‘bucket and a mop’ — get the medical care they require,” he wrote at the time.

Check out Teigen’s tweet, along with Legend’s new song, below:

