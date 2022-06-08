×
Cher & Versace Team Up for ‘Chersace’ Pride Collection to Benefit LGBTQ+ Charity

All proceeds from the collection will go to Gender Spectrum, which will aid children and teens in the LGBTQ+ community.

Donatella Versace and Cher
Donatella Versace and Cher attending Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute gala to introduce Gianni Versace Exhibition. Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via GI

Cher is using her voice — and killer fashion sense — to give back to the LGBTQ+ community.

On Wednesday (June 8), the singer announced she’s releasing a line of products through luxury Italian fashion house Versace, perfectly timed for Pride Month.

The collection, appropriately titled CHERSACE, is a collaboration between Cher and Donatella Versace. The line consists of black shirts emblazoned with the fashion house’s ornate logo in a rainbow and bedazzled rainbow variant, embroidered logo socks, and a baseball cap with Cher’s signature decorating the side.

Prices for the items range from $125 and $3,350 and all proceeds will go to Gender Spectrum, which specializes in helping the LGBTQ+ community, particularly children and young people. Gender Spectrum works to create gender-sensitive and -inclusive environments for children and additionally aids parents and families with acquiring the resources required to better understand gender.

“Cher and Donatella Versace unite for Pride Month 2022 as CHERSACE, creating a limited capsule collection of styles in benefit of Gender Spectrum, a charity whose work directly assists those within the LGBTQ+ community,” the capsule’s official description reads.

Cher posted a snapshot of her wearing a bedazzled T-shirt from the collection on Instagram and captioned the image, “Maybe it’s me, but I think this Versace t-shirt is kinda giving Cher.”

Donatella Versace was full of support for her collaborator rocking the collection on her feed and took to the comments section of Cher’s post to write, “Yesssss!!! I love you, Cher…#CHERSACE is ICONIC on you.”

Shop the collection here.

