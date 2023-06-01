Chelsea Cutler’s Love Letter to the LGBTQ Community

This Pride Month, Billboard asked artists to write a series of love letters to their LGBTQ fans, highlighting what the community means to them, as people and as artists. Below, Chelsea Cutler details her coming out process, and the “chain reaction” of empowerment she experienced as a result.

Explore Explore Chelsea Cutler See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

As I sit here thinking about what Pride month means to me, the word “empowerment” comes immediately to mind. For a long time, I navigated my sexuality quietly. The simultaneous curiosity and confusion of it all weighed on my chest, and I believed it to be such an impediment, a card that life dealt me unfairly. My bisexuality felt more like a curse than anything else.

It was not until the second formal year of my music career that I felt brave enough to express myself and live my truth. Because of music, I was able to move to New York City, where I made incredible friends who were facing similar challenges. Finding my own little community of queer friends allowed me the freedom to talk openly and really explore myself entirely for the first time. And also because of music, I’ve been fortunate enough to travel so much of the world and meet so many beautiful and brave members of the LGBTQ community.

When I did finally start publicly dating my girlfriend, the outpouring of love and support that I received made it extremely clear to me that I would never be alone, and I would always be loved for exactly who I am. The LGBTQ community around me, along with wonderful allies, has genuinely empowered me and liberated me. That’s what this community stands for. We lift each other up, we carry each other, and we celebrate each other.

I truly believe that empowerment acts as a chain reaction. So many people I have met through music have told me that seeing my relationship with my girlfriend has helped them feel more comfortable in their own relationships. Every time I hear that, I’m reminded that ultimately all anybody wants to ever do is have the opportunity to love and be loved. And we all just want to know that it’s okay to love WHO we love. Living freely empowers others to do the same. Loving hard emboldens others to do the same.

The LGBTQ community is love. For that, I am ever grateful. I love you all and will celebrate you this month and always!