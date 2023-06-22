Celine Dion’s 2023 ‘Love Is Love’ Pride Playlist Includes Tina Turner, Madonna, Queen, Britney Spears, Lizzo & More

It’s a few weeks in, but Celine Dion made the wait for her 2023 Pride Month playlist well worth it. The singer posted her “Love Is Love” Pride playlist on Wednesday (June 21), a massive 81-track roster that, of course, includes a few of her new songs and some classics, as well as killer selections from Madonna, Tina Turner, Britney Spears, Queen, RuPaul, Lady Gaga and more.

“Only love, only love, only love, only love is the gift! Love is for everyone, no matter who you are, where you’re from and who you want to love! Be yourself and be loud!” read a tweet from the singer about the super-packed list that runs more than five hours.

The party kicks off with a pair of Dion’s tracks from the recent Love Again soundtrack, “The Gift” and “I’ll Be,” followed by a nod to the late rock goddess Turner (“The Best”), Candi Staton’s 1970s disco classic “Young Hearts Run Free,” Madonna’s “Music” and Robyn’s modern dance classic “Dancing on My Own.”

There’s fellow Canadian Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” Britney’s “Stronger,” and Sam Smith’s cover of Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love,” as well as Lizzo’s “Good as Hell” (featuring Ariana Grande), ABBA’s “Dancing Queen,” Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” and Lady Gaga’s ultimate pride paean, “Born This Way.”

The list also includes tracks from Harry Styles (“Late Night Talking”), Sia (“Unstoppable”), Queen (“Don’t Stop Me Now”), Cher (“Believe”), Katy Perry (“I Kissed a Girl”) and a few from RuPaul (“Sissy That Walk,” “Supermodel (You Better Work).”

Dion was recently forced to cancel all of her 2023-2024 European tour dates due to her ongoing battle with a rare neurological disease. The affected dates included 2023 shows in Amsterdam, Paris, Antwerp, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm and Helsinki that were slated to take place from late August to early October, as well as 23 European shows booked for March 6-April 22.

The singer performed the first 52 dates of the Courage tour in North America before the pandemic paused it in March 2020. She was then diagnosed with a rare condition called Stiff Person Syndrome, which her team said causes severe and persistent muscle spasms that have prevented her from performing. In December 2022, Dion pushed all her 2023 dates into 2024, and canceled them entirely before initially vowing to reboot the European portion of the tour this summer.

See Dion’s tweet and the playlist below.