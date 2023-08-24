Carlos Santana Says Transgender People Should Stay ‘in the Closet’ in Concert Clip

While he may be best known for being “Smooth,” legendary guitarist Carlos Santana recently shared some comments about the trans community that left a bad taste in some people’s mouths.

A clip began circulating online recently of Santana performing in Atlantic City, N.J., in late July, where the star stopped during his show to share his thoughts on the transgender experience itself. “When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are,” he said. “Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right.”

The guitarist then took his comments a step further, making a commonly disputed claim that there are only two genders. “Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man — that’s it,” he said. “Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that.”

Santana also gave a shoutout to comedian Dave Chappelle — who has also been criticized in recent years for making anti-trans comments during his stand-up routine — by bringing his hands together and saying, “I am like this with my brother Dave Chappelle.”

In a statement provided to Billboard, Santana clarified his respect for individuals’ opinions, without specifically walking his comments back. “Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day. I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not,” he wrote. “This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear. It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace.”

The star’s comments come amid a wave of anti-trans legislation in the U.S., specifically targeted at restricting gender-affirming care for trans youth. While right-wing politicians claim that the risks of this kind of care do not outweigh the benefits, peer-reviewed research disagrees. Multiple studies show that gender-affirming care reduces the rates of depression and suicidality among transgender kids.

The “Black Magic Woman” performer isn’t the only person to come out with anti-trans comments recently. In an interview with Stereogum published Aug. 23, Alice Cooper called gender-affirming care “a fad,” and claimed that discourse surrounding the trans community has “gone now to the point of absurdity.”